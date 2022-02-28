Brain lipidomics and neurodevelopmental outcomes in intrauterine growth restricted piglets fed dairy or vegetable fat diets

Previous studies suggested adherence to recently developed Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) associated with cognitive performance. This study aimed to examine the effect of MIND dietary pattern on cognitive performance features and changes in brain structure in healthy obese women. As a total of 50 obese women were assessed for eligibility, we randomly allocated 40 participants with mean BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4.31Â kg/m2 and mean age 48"‰Â±"‰5.38Â years to eitherÂ calorie-restricted modified MIND diet or a calorie-restricted standard control diet. Change in cognitive performance was the primary outcome measured with a comprehensive neuropsychological test battery. We also performed voxel-based morphometry as a secondary outcome to quantify the differences in brain structure. All of the measurements were administered at baseline and 3Â months follow-up. Thirty-seven participants (MIND group"‰="‰22 and control group"‰="‰15) completed the study. The results found in the MIND diet group working memory"‰+"‰1.37 (95% CI 0.79, 1.95), verbal recognition memory"‰+"‰4.85 (95% CI 3.30, 6.40), and attention"‰+"‰3.75 (95% CI 2.43, 5.07) improved more compared with the control group (ps"‰<"‰0.05). Results of brain MRI consist of an increase in surface area of the inferior frontal gyrus in the MIND diet group. Furthermore, the results showed a decrease in the cerebellum-white matter and cerebellum-cortex in two groups of study. Still, the effect in the MIND group was greater than the control group. The study findings declare for the first time that the MIND diet intervention can reverse the destructive effects of obesity on cognition and brain structure, which could be strengthened by a modest calorie restriction.

