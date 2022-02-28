ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brain lipidomics and neurodevelopmental outcomes in intrauterine growth restricted piglets fed dairy or vegetable fat diets

By Nicole L. Henriksen
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreast milk has neurodevelopmental advantages compared to infant formula, especially in low-birth-weight infants, which may in part relate to the fat source. This study compared neurodevelopmental outcomes in three-day-old normal birth weight (NBW) and intrauterine growth restricted (IUGR) piglets fed a formula diet with either vegetable oil (VEG) or bovine milk...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
