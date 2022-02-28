ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kastor and Polluks polypeptides encoded by a single gene locus cooperatively regulate VDAC and spermatogenesis

By Shintaro Mise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough several long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) have recently been shown to encode small polypeptides, those in testis remain largely uncharacterized. Here we identify two sperm-specific polypeptides, Kastor and Polluks, encoded by a single mouse locus (Gm9999) previously annotated as encoding a lncRNA. Both Kastor and Polluks are inserted in the outer...

Science
