Iowa drinking water from Mississippi River has ‘forever chemicals’

By Jared Strong
Minnesota Reformer
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Drinking water that is drawn from the Mississippi River by three Iowa cities has toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to test results released this week by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Burlington, Davenport and Keokuk drinking water that goes to a combined total of more than 183,000 residents contains trace amounts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known as PFAS or “forever chemicals.”

The DNR tests of the water are part of the department’s survey of dozens of community water supplies across the state in recent months. Previously published tests found PFAS in Ames , Sioux City , Rock Valley and West Des Moines water.

The new data also show the presence of PFAS in other Mississippi River towns of Camanche and Muscatine, but they draw water from wells.

The tests revealed combined concentrations of two prominent PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) — of fewer than 10 parts per trillion, which is well below the current federal safety threshold of 70 parts per trillion. However, it was the first time the DNR tests found the chemicals in notable concentrations in a major river, where large amounts of water can hide contaminations.

“There’s a huge dilution factor,” said Shane Johnson, general manager of Burlington Municipal Waterworks.

Tests of Burlington water found combined PFAS concentrations of 6.5 parts per trillion in the raw water that is drawn from the Mississippi and slightly higher concentrations of 7.2 parts per trillion in its treated water. The city will test its water every three months to monitor the contaminant levels.

The precise sources of contamination are unclear because the river drains such a large area upstream, including parts of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“You don’t know what’s above you,” Johnson said. “You don’t know who’s dumping what in there.”

In 2018, the state of Minnesota reached an $850 million settlement with 3M Company — a major manufacturer of the chemicals that have been used to make non-stick and stain-resistant coatings for a variety of household items. The case involved the contamination of about 150 square miles of groundwater near the Mississippi and one of its tributaries, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune .

No other tests of municipal water supplies in Iowa along the river were planned as part of the DNR’s recent survey, said Corey McCoid, a supervisor of the DNR’s Water Supply Operations Section. He said the tests are not meant to determine sources of contamination, but that upstream industrial facilities and wastewater plants are likely contributors.

McCoid said tests of Illinois cities along the Mississippi have yielded similar results.

David Cwiertny, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa, reviewed Iowa’s results and was troubled by the consistency of the contamination of a large river, as measured in cities that are many miles apart.

“This suggests that the Mississippi River, at least along the 100-mile plus stretch between Davenport down to Keokuk, contains a mixture of PFAS chemicals, and any other community in that area using the Mississippi as a water supply could be vulnerable to PFAS exposure,” Cwiertny said. “Given the size of the Mississippi River, at those concentrations, we are talking on the order of kilograms of PFAS chemicals per day being discharged down the Mississippi.”

He said the test results further illustrate the pervasiveness of PFAS in the environment. Researchers have been unable to determine how long it takes the chemicals to degrade naturally, and they have a tendency to accumulate in people’s bodies. Research has shown the chemicals can cause cancers and other ailments when ingested by people.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that the vast majority of Americans have detectable amounts of PFAS in their blood.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Iowa drinking water from Mississippi River has ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Minnesota Reformer

Surplus provides once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — don’t blow it | Opinion

Since the pandemic began, Minnesotans have been deluged with stories about our faltering public institutions. From over-crowded hospitals to understaffed schools to a shortage of child care, and the housing crisis underneath it all, our biggest social challenges have become a matter of broad familiarity and general consensus. The obvious connections between these issues are […] The post Surplus provides once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — don’t blow it | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Gov. Kim Reynolds presents an Iowa alternative to Biden speech

Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasized the importance of personal freedom and presented Iowa’s approach to the economy and COVID-19 as “an alternative” to Democratic policies during her nationally televised GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. “We know our problems require bold action, but we also know that bold action doesn’t have […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds presents an Iowa alternative to Biden speech appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IOWA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers have more than $9 billion available to spend, after Minnesota Management and Budget published a new forecast Monday showing an estimated surplus of $9.3 billion.  State coffers are flush, with more than $4 billion already collected in the current biennium, which started July 1, 2021. The rainy-day fund — which is a separate […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Klobuchar, other key senators

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spent part of her Thursday shaking hands with Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse underneath a mounted bison head in his Capitol Hill office. The somewhat unusual photo op came on the second day of Jackson meeting privately with senators on the Judiciary Committee ahead of her […] The post U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Klobuchar, other key senators appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Minnesota Reformer

Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a dispute over a 44-year-old law that prioritizes placement of Native children in the foster system with extended family or Native communities whenever possible. The justices will review lower court decisions that ruled key aspects of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 unconstitutional after […] The post Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night to reassert America as a leading global voice for democracy and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an “unprovoked” war in Ukraine.  “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for […] The post Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

School counselors can do great work — when there’s enough of us | Opinion

There have been many challenging days in my job as a licensed high school counselor in Minneapolis Public Schools this year, but there have also been moments that bring tears to my eyes and joy to my heart because I know I’ve made a difference for my students. This fall we had a new student […] The post School counselors can do great work — when there’s enough of us | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

