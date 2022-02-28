Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Ambrx Biopharma with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $6

We are CORRECTING our initiating coverage of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (“Can Fite” or the “company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, with an OUTPERFORM rating and $6.00 price target (CORRECTION from the previous, initiated $2 price target). With a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs treating inflammation, cancer and liver diseases, we believe Can-Fite is poised to register material progress in commercializing its compounds in 2022, including the imminent release of Phase III trial data for the treatment of psoriasis. Further, with a business model predicated on licensing compounds to leading international pharmaceutical players, we believe new contracts and territory expansion will refocus investors on Can-Fite’s myriad positives. As such, we view the risk/reward in CANF as impressive and are initiating coverage with an OUTPERFORM rating and a $6.00 price target.
