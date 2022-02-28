ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

By SETH BORENSTEIN, FRANK JORDANS
 6 days ago

A new science report from the United Nations will spell out in excruciating detail the pain of climate change to people and the planet with the idea —...

Elkhart Truth

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. “The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes,” said the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cities facing flooding and ‘unbearable’ heat but key to tackling climate crisis, UN report says

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations. Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said. The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on...
ENVIRONMENT
Opelika-Auburn News

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday that if human-caused global warming isn't limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways, with some being "potentially irreversible." Today's children who may still be alive in the year 2100 are going to experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming over today's heat. But if temperatures increase nearly 2 more degrees Celsius from now (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) they would feel five times the floods, storms, drought and heatwaves, according to the collection of scientists at the IPCC. Already at least 3.3 billion people's daily lives "are highly vulnerable to climate change" and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report says. Large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather extremes. And the world's poor are being hit by far the hardest, it says. More people are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming, the report says.
ENVIRONMENT
Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

'Delay Means Death' - UN Climate Report Urges Immediate, Drastic Action

Climate change is already disrupting billions of lives and humanity is not doing enough to limit the suffering, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

