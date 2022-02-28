Russian Plane Flying to New York U-Turns Over the Sea and Returns to Moscow

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s wealthiest individuals are going to great lengths to safeguard their superyachts. In the wake of widespread sanctions against the country following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian billionaires who have ties to President Vladimir Putin are moving their prized vessels to avoid having them seized by the superpowers. Data from Marine Traffic shows that at least four multimillion-dollar superyachts owned by Russian entrepreneurs are currently sailing toward the seemingly safer waters of the Maldives and Montenegro, as reported by CNBC. It comes as the US and its allies look to implement further sanctions against...

