Russian Plane Flying to New York U-Turns Over the Sea and Returns to Moscow
Canada and the European Union moved to ban Russian planes from using their airspace on...www.newsweek.com
Putin is crapping in his panties because his money's being devalued, his ships are being captured, and the commercial airlines are not being allowed to land. It's only going to get worse because Putin's ego will try and keep it that way
so sad Putin has gotten his country into this and the common citizen will suffer. Putin needs to be taken out
Norway. Sweden and Denmark (including Greenland) have now acted to exclude Russian aircraft from their airspace. Flights between Russia and the USA must now circumvent the North Cape of Scandinavia, fly down between the narrow corridor between Greenland and Iceland, and avoid entirely the Canadian Maritimes. This adds about 2500 nautical miles --- FIVE hours flying time -- to the trip..
