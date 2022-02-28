ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Our species may have reached Europe while Neandertals were there

By Bruce Bower
sciencenewsforstudents.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone Age members of our species began migrating into Europe much earlier than most scientists had assumed. A study has now turned up evidence that Homo sapiens were living in what is now southern France up to 56,800 years ago. That’s 10,000 years earlier than the previous record....

www.sciencenewsforstudents.org

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Americans May Soon Need to Register to Travel to Europe

Gone are the days when a passport was enough to grant you entry into another country. Now, largely due to COVID, travel — and, more specifically, international travel — comes with an entire corresponding paper trail in the form of PCR tests and all other manner of health authorizations. And, just as many countries are scrapping their pre-arrival testing requirements, another requirement is set to take hold for Europe-bound Americans in 2023.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

The lost legend of Balkanatolia: Forgotten continent from 40 MILLION years ago is rediscovered across present-day Balkans and Anatolia – and may have allowed Asian mammals to colonise Europe, study claims

An ancient forgotten continent that was wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia has been rediscovered. It covers the present-day Balkans and Anatolia and has been dubbed Balkanatolia by researchers. They say the continent may have allowed Asian mammals to colonise Europe some 34 million years ago, having previously been separated...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Turtle species in Eastern Europe survived the event that killed the dinosaurs

Palaeobiologists from the University of Tübingen have described a previously unknown turtle species that lived in what is now Romania some 70 million years ago. The reptile, measuring 19 cm in length, has no close relatives now but is a member of the larger group of side-necked turtles that are today found mostly in the southern hemisphere. Its closest relative is recorded in more recent fossils dating to about 57 million years ago, also from Romania. This indicates the evolutionary lineage survived the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago, which killed off at least 75 percent of all life forms, including the non-avian dinosaurs. University of Tübingen biogeologist Dr. Márton Rabi headed the research team, whose description of the species has been published in the latest Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. The species is named Dortoka vremiri, after Mátyás Vremir, a key researcher into Cretaceous vertebrate faunas who passed away in 2020.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Fearsome New Species of Stegosaur May Be the Oldest Ever Discovered in the World

Bashanosaurus primitivus roamed the earth around 168 million years ago during the Middle Jurassic period, suggesting that stegosaurs may have originated in Asia. Relatively small, but fearsome-looking stegosaur measured about 2.8 meters (9 feet) from nose to tail—but scientists can’t tell whether the remains are those of an adult or juvenile.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Finlayson
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Science Advances#Species#Stone#Grotte Mandrin#French#Bison
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Sanford Herald

COVID Travel Rules to Europe May Be Lifted for Vaccinated

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- All testing and quarantine requirements for travelers to European Union member nations should be lifted next month for those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the European Council said Tuesday. That would include people who received their last dose of their...
TRAVEL
ScienceAlert

The Chelyabinsk Meteorite May Have Been Involved in The Smash That Formed Our Moon

A meteor that exploded in the sky over Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013 could have also been somehow involved in the giant impact that formed the Moon. This tantalizing finding comes thanks to a new way of dating collisions between rocks in space, based on microscopic analysis of minerals within meteorites. Although further investigation is warranted, the technique could give us a new probe for understanding the violent early history of the Solar System, and how it evolved into its current shape.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
UPI News

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace

March 2 (UPI) -- Four Russian war planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Scandinavian country's armed forces said, prompting it to deploy its own forces amid heightened tensions between Europe and Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's air force dispatched JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in response to two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Incredibly reckless’: US Ambassador says world avoided catastrophe ‘by the grace of God’ after Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia plant

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday told the UN Security Council a “nuclear catastrophe” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power station had only been averted “by the grace of God” and called the attack on the facility “incredibly reckless” and a “dangerous new escalation” in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.On Thursday, Russian forces began shelling the Zaporizhzhia facility — the largest nuclear power generating station in Europe — causing a fire to break out at one of the buildings at the six-reactor complex. Ukraine latest – live updatesNone of the facility’s VVR pressurised water reactors — which are...
POLITICS
Cosmos

You may have missed…

New species of sea scorpion uncovered thanks to a museum cold case. A fossil ‘cold case’ in Queensland Museum’s geosciences collection has been solved, leading to the description of a new species of sea scorpion (eurypterid): Woodwardopterus freemanorum. Discovered in the 1990s by Nick Freeman on his...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy