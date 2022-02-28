LeBron James Readdressed His Future With Lakers

LeBron James said he's committed to the Los Angeles Lakers "as long as I can play," despite his recent public admission of planning to play alongside his son, Bronny , once the 17-year-old is NBA eligible.

"This is a franchise I see myself being with. I'm here. I'm here," James said after the Lakers' 105-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night via ESPN . "I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play."

Last week, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, James, 37, told The Athletic , "My last year will be played with my son. ... Wherever Bronny is at, there's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

The five-time NBA champion clarified that statement on Friday, acknowledging that it remains a goal "if it's possible."

"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," LeBron said via ESPN . "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."

James is currently under contract with the Lakers for one more season and will be eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $97 million during the upcoming offseason.

Bronny, a four-star junior high school basketball prospect, would need to be at least one year removed from high school and 19 years of age to become draft-eligible, meaning he could be a prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny currently ranks as the No. 6 combo guard, No. 4 player from the state of California, and the No. 34 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings , and has yet to commit to a college program.

Eric Bossi , an evaluator for 247Sports , wrote that James "is starting to come into his own as a player on a loaded Sierra Canyon team" and has "made positive strides as a junior," which will likely lead to his prospect rankings improving ahead of and/or during his senior season.

It's long been speculated that James would navigate his free agency around his son's NBA future, having agreed to the two-year extension in December 2020 as Bronny emerged as a rising prospect for Sierra Canyon.

Whether that will be for the Lakers or another franchise is yet to be seen, but will undoubtedly be a point of focus leading up to the 2024-25 season.

