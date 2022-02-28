ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vintage Drum Samples releases Green Drums, Broken Hip-Hop Drum Breaks & more

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVintage Drum Samples has announced its latest sample library Green Drums, a Kontakt instrument library that delivers a powerful and strong drum sound. Inspired by THE...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Mount Airy News

African drum, dance workshop set for March 19

Area residents will have a chance to learn authentic African dance during a March 19 workshop at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. (Submitted photo) An African drum and dance workshop will be held in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre on Saturday, March 19. The workshop will begin with drumming at 1 p.m. followed by an African dance workshop at 2:15 p.m. The workshops are free for all ages and are limited to 30 participants per session.
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Has “Exciting Stuff To Share” Next Week, Teases New Song “Strange”

You have my attention… Miranda Lambert has already told us that she’s got some new tunes up her sleeve, and it looks like we’re gonna find out next week. Just the other day, though, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, telling fans that she had something for them soon, and that they would start to get some of it via a postcard in the mail. And today, she hit fans with another teaser of “Strange,” a song that mysteriously […] The post Miranda Lambert Has “Exciting Stuff To Share” Next Week, Teases New Song “Strange” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom’ Team Talks Bhutan’s First-Ever Oscar Nomination And Kicks In The Pelvis – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. An Oscar nominee for Best International Feature, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom marks a first for the country of Bhutan, which has only ever submitted two films for consideration (and actually entered Lunana two years in a row following its earlier disqualification on a technicality). Filmmaker Pawo Choyning Dorji and star Sherab Dorji joined us for Contenders Film: The Nominees to discuss the making of the movie, a charming story of a teacher who is reluctantly transferred to a remote village and ends up learning quite a bit throughout his journey. On nominations...
MOVIES
BBC

Skibadee: Influential drum and bass MC dies at 47

Skibadee, the respected and award-winning drum and bass MC, has died at the age of 47, his family have said. The London-born musician was known for his double-time "speed rap" delivery, which had a major impact on the sound of British rap. Tributes poured in after his family posted the...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Kid Rock’s Tour Mate Jeff Pilson Tells Foreigner Fans ‘We’re Not Letting Politics Get in the Way’

Can Kid Rock tour without politics? His tour mate Jeff Pilson of Foreigner is telling his fans to not worry about all of that. Now, Kid Rock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. He’s more of a tallboy of beer with a shot of whiskey. Not one size fits all. However, one thing that is often forgotten amid some of the controversies, he has real musical talent. Those first two albums, Devil Without a Cause and Cocky are wonderful. Revolutionary in many ways and influential on a number of artists who mix genres.
MUSIC
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES
