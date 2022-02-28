Vintage Drum Samples releases Green Drums, Broken Hip-Hop Drum Breaks & more

You have my attention… Miranda Lambert has already told us that she’s got some new tunes up her sleeve, and it looks like we’re gonna find out next week. Just the other day, though, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, telling fans that she had something for them soon, and that they would start to get some of it via a postcard in the mail. And today, she hit fans with another teaser of “Strange,” a song that mysteriously […] The post Miranda Lambert Has “Exciting Stuff To Share” Next Week, Teases New Song “Strange” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO