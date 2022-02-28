ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists Say: Dark Energy

By Maria Temming
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Energy (noun, “Dark EN-er-jee”) Dark energy is a mysterious force causing the universe to expand faster and faster. No one knows exactly what it is. But if it keeps stretching out space, it may someday tear the cosmos to shreds. The universe has been expanding ever...

