Green Day cancel upcoming Moscow show due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine

By Sam Roche
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day have canceled their forthcoming show in Moscow in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The show at Spartak Stadium – a 45,000-capacity venue in Russia's capital – was originally scheduled to take place May 29 as part of Green Day's ongoing Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy...

