Warmer weather is on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a Sunny but chilly day today with warmer temperatures on the way for the end of the weekend. TODAY: A cold front moves through the state early today. This brings colder air across much of Indiana during the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will stay in the middle 20s. It’s going to be breezy with winds out of the northwest between 10 and 15 mph with gusts close to 30 mph possible. Skies start off partly cloudy with sunshine through much of the day.

