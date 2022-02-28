ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer weather is on the way

KTAL
 6 days ago

Local missionary pastor responds to Ukraine crisis: …. At 3-foot-10, former Las Vegas performer jokes about …. Coast...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

WKRN News 2

Rain ends today, warmer temps on the way

Waking up to a mix of cold rain and sleet throughout much of the area. Temperatures are starting in the 30s but highs will reach the upper 40s and skies try to clear this afternoon. Some areas north of I-40 that get sun early enough could crack 50 degrees for a high. As high pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Off and On Rain This Week, Warmer Temperatures on the Way

Rain showers make their way to Metro Atlanta this afternoon, moving west to east throughout the day and tapering off this evening. Tuesday will remain mainly dry, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. More waves of rain shower activity is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Chilly Saturday with warmer temps on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a Sunny but chilly day today with warmer temperatures on the way for the end of the weekend. TODAY: A cold front moves through the state early today. This brings colder air across much of Indiana during the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will stay in the middle 20s. It’s going to be breezy with winds out of the northwest between 10 and 15 mph with gusts close to 30 mph possible. Skies start off partly cloudy with sunshine through much of the day.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures And Sunshine Continue Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a tale of two Saturdays with areas to the north plagues with persistent rounds of flurries until late afternoon while areas from Pittsburgh south enjoyed abundant sunshine all day! Aware: Flood advisory continues for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh through Monday with the stage at 20.5 feet this morning and expected to fall over the next few days. -We could see a few passing rain/snow showers tomorrow evening Alert: None WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Skies will clear for everyone tonight and lows will hover in the mid-20s....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Atlantic City Press

Weather: A much quieter Sunday with the week ahead warmer, wetter

The risk of snow squalls, damaging winds and wildfire spread is gone. In will come a quieter, though colder Sunday. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more 50s, and 60s. However, it comes with rain as well. Winds will be from the northwest 5 to 10 mph for most...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Another stretch of warmer weather kicks off today!

Well it certainly is a great day out there! We've got plenty of sunshine with fairly mild temperatures! We're in the mid to upper 40s and those numbers will continue to move a bit higher during the afternoon. Keep in mind the normal high for February 21st, is 40 degrees, so we're above average! The mild weather sticks around for tomorrow and Wednesday before a big drop in temps Thursday. Read on for more details!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsday

Long Island weather: Warmer Saturday and spring-like Sunday

Long Island will see temperatures in the 40s on Saturday before a glimpse of spring arrives Sunday with likely showers. High temperatures will hit around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While no rain is in the forecast during the day, by night and into early Sunday, there's a 50% chance for showers, the weather service reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Warmer, windier conditions expected in Fontana

The weather will get warmer in Fontana in the upcoming days, and windy conditions will return, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Feb. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday night -- Clear, with a...
FONTANA, CA
KFVS12

First Alert: Even warmer weather expected next couple of days

(KFVS) - We are seeing a few high clouds this evening with mild temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says these clouds will move out of the Heartland after midnight allowing for temperatures to drop. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and...
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Jarrid Houston column: Stable, warmer weather means better fishing

What a very welcoming weather pattern after the big snowstorm. As the weather has stabilized, the bite has gotten better. It has been nice to finally be able to fish outside the comfort of an enclosed ice shack. This past weekend was the last hurrah for Minnesota game fish angling,...
DULUTH, MN
KCCI.com

Warmer temps Friday with possible severe weather on Saturday

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday: Becoming windy with...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Potholes – what to expect with warmer weather

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Potholes are popping up everywhere in the Twin Tiers and are not expected to disappear soon. This is partly due to the temperatures constantly going up and down in the past week. According to Tioga County Public Works Commissioner Gary Hammond, the warmer weather contributed greatly to breaking road pavements, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather this week, temperatures warmer than normal

NEW THIS MORNING: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 AM for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region until 11 AM. Snow and wintry mix. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulation of a light glaze. Wintry mix will be confined to low elevations.
MISSOULA, MT
Cleveland.com

Rain, warmer weather returns: Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a brief chill down, get ready for a couple of spring-like days this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast is calling for highs near 40 on Friday, with periods of sunshine both Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be even warmer with highs around 60. Friday night will still be cold with lows around 30, while Saturday’s lows will only fall into the 50s. Rain chances return after midnight Saturday night and will continue on into Sunday, which will see the warmest weather of the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will then begin to cool again as rain chances continue into the start of next week.
ENVIRONMENT

