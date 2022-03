Valve's own portable powerhouse, the Steam Deck, has been available to purchase for only a few days. As such, many people are looking at their emails eagerly awaiting the day they can make their payments. However, some users on reddit have been claiming that they received their consoles early, free of charge, with the best specs, and hand delivered by Gabe Newell, the president of Valve himself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO