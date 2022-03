If you live in Miami and are a fan of Gordon Ramsay, you're in luck. According to the Miami Herald, he's bringing one of his Hell's Kitchen restaurants, based on the TV show of the same name, to The Magic City. The two-story restaurant will open in downtown Miami in late 2022 at Met Square, as part of a big new development called the Metropolitan Miami Development. It will be a whopping 16,736 square feet, with both indoor and outdoor dining spaces. It's Ramsay's third Hell's Kitchen restaurant: the acid-tongued chef already has two outposts in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe. More are coming; the announcement also included plans for locations in Chicago and Washington D.C.

