Tanyel Mustafa

 6 days ago

Tanyel is a journalist covering everything lifestyle, from beauty and wellness to...

AdWeek

Isaiah Mustafa Enlisted for AICP Awards Call to Entry Video

Isaiah Mustafa became an advertising icon for his “Man Your Man Could Smell Like” Old Spice ads and, as an icon, he is now making a plea to creatives in multiple countries to enter their work into the AICP (Association of Independent Commercial Producers) Awards. Mustafa makes that plea in his own confidently suave way in nine languages—and one made up tongue—showing off some fine linguistic talents.
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Newest Accessory Is The Epitome of Elegance — & It’s Less Than $15

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is at it once again by unveiling another iconic outfit, but everyone is more so talking about her shocking accessories this time. On March 1, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Blaenavon, Wales for St. David’s Day, a feast in remembrance of the patron saint of Wales. Of course, the pair showed up in style with Middleton rocking a green turtleneck, matching trench coat, black jeans, black booties, and black leather...
E! News

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Watch: Paris Jackson Says She Cried Being So Starstruck by Who?!. Paris Jackson has returned to Paris, and naturally, in style!. The 23-year-old model, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, turned heads off the runway with a rare appearance at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show on Saturday, March 5, during Paris Fashion Week.
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
