If you've ever had a pimple in your life, you probably already know about tea tree oil (and if you haven't had a pimple, how does it feel to be the universe's favorite?). This little essential oil is frequently touted as one of the best natural skincare ingredients for acne (and there are some studies to back it up), but let me ask you this: Did you know it moonlights as a natural haircare ingredient, too? Specifically for treating, soothing, and calming your irritated, itchy, and flaky scalp. To find out if it's the ingredient your line up of hair products needs, and then how to use it *safely*, keep scrolling (and put down the bottle of tea tree oil until you've read the whole thing).

HAIR CARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO