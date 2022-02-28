ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The SAG Awards

By Sharde Gillam
 7 days ago

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The red carpet for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is underway and some of our favorite celebs are out and about and ready to serve looks for the glamourous night ahead.

The 28th annual award ceremony will air tonight at 8 pm E.T. on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event is set to feature some of our favorite celebrities who were sure to grab their glam squads to give us some jaw-dropping gowns, effortless makeup looks, and fabulous hairstyles. Among those who showed up and showed out tonight were Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Venus Williams, Karen Pittman, and more, who all showed up in their Sunday’s best to walk the red carpet ahead of the elegant evening.

While we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap all glitz, glamour, and fabulous gowns and swoon over the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!

1. Laverne Cox

Source:Fashion Bomb Daily

Laverne Cox looked stunning in a custom Michael Fausto gown. As styled by @christinajpacelli, Laverne looked stunning in the black dress that featured a silver mesh top. She paired the look with a silver circular purse and wore her hair in a high ponytail with bangs that framed her face.

2. Cynthia Erivo

Source:Fashion Bomb Daily Actress Cynthia Erivo was a stunning lady in red in a custom Louis Vuitton dress for the elegant night ahead. She paired the look with a red fur overcoat and wore minimal jewelry for the elegant evening.

3. Venus Williams

Source:Fashion Bomb Daily Venus Williams wore a custom white one-shouldered Dolce and Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit at the annual event and looked stunning as she posed for photos ahead of the evening.

4. Karen Pittman

Source:Fashion Bomb Daily Karen Pittman wore a yellow Greta Constantine gown at the annual event and looked radiant as she posed on the carpet ahead of the big evening.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith looked gorgeous at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards donning a blue and black gown. She had her gorgeous baldie on full display for the annual event as she served face and posed for pictures ahead of the evening.

6. Ariana DeBose

Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose looked radiant in a pink strapless gown that featured a long train that trailed behind her as she graced the carpet for the elegant evening.

7. Yvette Nicole Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBCTo_0eR8DmI800
Source:Getty

Yvette Nicole Brown was all smiles on the red carpet as she donned a quarter-length-sleeved red dress. She wore her hair in a long braided ponytail and posed with her hands on her hips for the annual awards ceremony.

8. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

9. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

10. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

11. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

12. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

13. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

14. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

15. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

16. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

17. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Demi Singleton attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,demi singleton,28th screen actors guild awards

18. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Kid Cudi attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,red carpet event,kid cudi,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards

19. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Ashleigh LaThrop attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,award,red carpet event,santa monica,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards

20. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Demi Singleton attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,cynthia erivo,demi singleton,28th screen actors guild awards

21. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Jennifer Hudson attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,red carpet event,jennifer hudson,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards

22. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kid Cudi and guest attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,red carpet event,guest,kid cudi,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards

23. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Desean Terry attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards,desean k. terry

24. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Desean K Terry and Deborah Sanchez attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards,desean k. terry

25. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Bayo Gbadamosi attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards

26. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red Carpet

Source:Getty

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Ariana DeBose arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,california,black and white,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,ariana debose,28th screen actors guild awards

Footwear News

Zaya Wade Poses in Crystal-Embellished Tee, Floral Skirt and Dr. Martens Lace-Ups on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade poses in a look that’s giving ‘90s vibes, in her latest post on Instagram. The influencer shared a photoset Thursday that showed the teenager donning a glitzy ensemble suitable for her fashion-forward social media feed. When it comes to the outfit, Wade wore a black long-sleeve top from the brand The Vampire’s Wife, featuring the label’s logo written out with crystals. On the lower half, she went with a pink-and-white floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
