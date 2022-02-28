ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Weather: Light Snow, Mild Temps Throughout The Week

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjJSD_0eR8D99A00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter’s not done yet, with several rounds of light snow on tap this week.

First, the good news: the week will kick off with very mild temperatures across the state. Monday’s high in the Twin Cities will be 40 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota could touch 50.

(credit: CBS)

Up north, light snow showers will move in Monday morning, leaving less than an inch before moving out.

Early Tuesday, a few flurries will move into west-central Minnesota. Another chance of more widespread precipitation arrives Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

Thursday also could see snow, and a wintry mix is possible on both Friday and Saturday.

All of these snow showers are expected to be very light.

Temperatures will stay mild through the week.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Another Round Of Rain, Ice & Snow To Hit Region Saturday Afternoon

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A messy system is moving throughout the region, leaving behind a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening another round of rain and snow on Saturday afternoon throughout Minnesota. A low-pressure system moved through overnight and in the early hours of Saturday, leaving behind slippery roads and a glazing of ice. The ice storm is mostly finished as of 9 a.m. LIVE UPDATE: CBS News Minnesota will stream a weather update at 10 a.m. However, precipitation will return in the early afternoon, through temperatures from the Twin Cities on east will be warm enough for rain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Sloppy System Threatens Ice Storm In Western Wis., Possible Tornadoes

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More More Certain — Location: Fergus Falls to the North Shore and points south — Worst travel: Before sunrise and after sunset Saturday — Precipitation: A bit of everything — rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain — Icing: Northwestern Wisconsin could see significant icing early Saturday — Severe weather: Strong storms are possible in southern Minnesota, perhaps with straight-line winds and even tornadoes Less Certain — Snow: Amounts depend on temperatures, changeover times — Tornadoes: If tornadoes do touch down in Minnesota on Saturday, they’d be the earliest on record (credit: CBS) MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy spring storm system is blowing into Minnesota and western...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: A Look Back At Meteorological Winter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As March marks the start of meteorological spring, let’s take a look back at meteorological winter in Minnesota. Meteorological winter runs from December through February. At the start, it was mild, with plenty of snow. December was the ninth-snowiest on record and led to a precipitation surplus. However, it wasn’t enough snow to knock out last summer’s drought impacts. While the season started warm, it ended with streaks of bitter cold. It was the coldest winter since 2013-2014. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) In northern Minnesota, the winter season brought lots of snow and extreme cold. According to the Minnesota DNR, it’s possible that winter conditions could have affected some of the worst-hit drought areas. You can read more about that here. (credit: CBS) In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that there were “equal chances” during a La Niña winter for it to be (on average) colder and snowier or warmer and drier. Cleary, this winter was the former. The last similar La Niña winter we had was in 2010-2011.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Rolling For Freedom’ Truck Caravan Travels Across I-94 In Minnesota

Originally published March 3 SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (WCCO) — Truck drivers are caravanning across Minnesota on Interstate 94 Thursday. The “Rolling For Freedom” rally has a series of stops planned for the rest of this week. Drivers will spend Thursday night in Sauk Centre, and then roll through the Twin Cities Friday. (credit: CBS) The caravan will eventually end up just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin, at the TA Travel Center. Event organizers are encouraging peaceful shows of support on interstate overpasses. This rally follows the highly publicized Freedom Rally in Canada, where truck drivers there are protesting current COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deadline To Remove Fish Houses In Central, Southern Minn. Is Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a sign that spring is right around the corner. Here’s your annual warning to get your fish house off the lake in the next few days. Anglers have until the end of Monday to remove fish houses in the southern two-thirds of the state. Anglers in northern Minnesota get an extra two weeks. The Department of Natural Resources can ticket you and destroy your shelter if it’s not off the ice. Conservation officers also ask that you pick up any trash. “Some of the things people leave behind are downright disgusting, and anything people leave on the ice has the potential to be an eyesore at best and an environmental concern at the worst,” said DNR Conservation Officer Garrett Thomas. “The message is simple: Don’t leave anything behind when you leave the ice, and make sure to dispose of it properly. It’s not any different than the lessons we’ve been taught since we were kids.” You can still use your fish house after the removal deadline, but if it is on the ice between midnight and an hour before sunrise, someone needs to be inside it. The DNR reminded anglers that ice is never 100% safe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Dealing With A New Reality’: How Minnesotans Are Creating Infrastructure With Climate Change In Mind

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — As the sun sets over Lake Superior, there is a new dawn for Duluth’s Lakewalk that clings to its coast — a renovation not out of want but need. Mike LeBeau, construction project manager for the city, remembers the trio of powerful storms in late 2017 to 2018 tore up the shoreline with speeds of over 100 miles per hour and waves cresting at 25 feet. Not much was left except $30 million in damages and an opportunity to rebuild better than before. “We can’t be sure we’ve seen the worst yet of what the lake can do —...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

As March Thaw Approaches, Pothole Season Officially Commences

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a lot of good things about warmer weather — but it can intensify potholes. The sights, the sounds of spring are slowly peeking through. There are upsides, and some downsides, too. Becky Musbrucker of Minneapolis spent the warmer day walking her dog with her daughter. She says potholes are a way of life. “Yes. Every spring, yes,” Becky said. Her daughter, Samantha Musbrucker, describes the feeling. “You don’t really know which direction your car’s gonna go I guess, or like if the bottom of your car is gonna fall out,” Samantha said. This duo been using their feet as transportation lately....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Return Of The Fish Fry: Minnesota Restaurants Prepare For Big Friday Crowds

TOWN OF COATES, Minn. (WCCO) — As the Lenten season begins, restaurants throughout the Twin Cities are preparing for an influx of customers looking for Friday night fish dinners. At House of Coates, in the Town of Coates, owner Riley Tarrant says he’s purchased close to 200 pounds of Atlantic Cod in anticipation of hungry crowds Friday. “It’s kind of like all hands on deck,” Tarrant said. “It is all fish from 11 o’clock when we open to 10 o’clock when we’re done.” Since 1962, Tarrant’s family has prioritized fish on Fridays. “We’re known for burgers, we’ve always been known for...
EDINA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Wcco#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

You Never Anticipate A Home Disaster, But Are You Prepared For One If It Happens?

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — You never know if you’re prepared, until it happens to you. That’s the lesson Dick Hawley and his family learned on the blistering cold night of Jan. 8 – when they found themselves standing outside the smoldering Lake Zumbra home they’d spent decades perfecting. “Based on the fire damage, the water damage and the smoke damage, they’re going to tear the house down to the studs,” Hawley said. “It means reconstructing everything.” That night, Hawley says he and his wife were relaxing when they heard a noise upstairs. When he turned the corner at the top of the...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Avg. Positivity Rate Nearly Below Line For Caution, At 5.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate continues its sharp descent after falling below the line for high risk in mid-February. After reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late January, the Minnesota Department of Health says that figure is currently at 5.6%. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 has fallen below 100 — that figure currently sits at 75. Until the last few days, that figure hasn’t been below 100 since last August. The rate of new daily cases...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Valleyfair To Transform ‘ValleySCARE’ Into Fear-Free ‘Tricks And Treats’

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Valleyfair is taking the scare out of its Halloween festivities. The Shakopee theme park announced Tuesday that its doing away with its annual “ValleySCARE” attraction in favor of a Halloween event that’s “all fun and no fright.” (credit: CBS) “Tricks And Treats” will give visitors two paths to take. The Land of Tricks promises “spooky (but not scary), gross and weird adventures,” while the Land of Treats features “all the nostalgia of a cozy fall festival.” The new Halloween attraction will be open on select dates from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Click here for more information.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What’s Driving Such Different Gas Prices?

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) – The uncertainty over the Ukraine war is pumping up gas prices. But how much we pay can vary greatly from city to city. For example, AAA showed Monday that a gallon on unleaded costs about $3.50 in the Twin Cities. It was averaging 20 cents cheaper in Duluth. So what’s driving such different gas prices? In Lake St. Croix Beach, a small town on the Minnesota side of the St. Croix River, drivers Monday were paying $3.49 a gallon for gas. But if you hop back in the car and drive a few miles up and over the...
HUDSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Dips Below 7%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate continues to fall, health officials on Monday reported 1,122 new cases and 28 more deaths. The positivity rate’s most recent mark is 6.6%, still above the caution line but a significant drop from the peak of nearly 24% earlier in the year. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents have fallen to 23.3, the lowest that figure has been in months. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 1,413,576 total cases, including 61,044 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,109 Minnesotans have died from the virus. More than 60,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 2020. The current hospitalization rate (10.5 admissions per 100,000 residents) is still above the line for high risk, but has been steadily falling for about a month. As of Friday, there were 557 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 81 of those patients in intensive care unit beds. The state has administered more than 9.4 million vaccine doses, including 2.1 million boosters. Over 74% of Minnesotans 5 and up have received at least one shot.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy