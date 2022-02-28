MN Weather: Light Snow, Mild Temps Throughout The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter’s not done yet, with several rounds of light snow on tap this week.

First, the good news: the week will kick off with very mild temperatures across the state. Monday’s high in the Twin Cities will be 40 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota could touch 50.

Up north, light snow showers will move in Monday morning, leaving less than an inch before moving out.

Early Tuesday, a few flurries will move into west-central Minnesota. Another chance of more widespread precipitation arrives Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

Thursday also could see snow, and a wintry mix is possible on both Friday and Saturday.

All of these snow showers are expected to be very light.

Temperatures will stay mild through the week.