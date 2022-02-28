Jan Hubáček • Producer, GNOMON Production

Signature Entertainment has hired award-winning British producer Ben Jacques as its head of U.K. production.
The newly-created role adds some major firepower to the company's production push, with Jacques responsible for driving, developing and delivering the company's growing slate of U.K. film productions.
Jacques and Signature previously collaborated on 2017’s crime thriller The Hatton Garden Job, financed, distributed and executive produced by Signature, with Jacques serving as...
