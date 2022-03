Drew Barrymore is planning on celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of E.T. in a personal way with the help of the film's famous director and her two daughters. "I've actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it," says Barrymore, who is mom to daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 9. "He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he's known them throughout their lives. I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He's a big father figure to me."

