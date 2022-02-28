ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK halts three trials of respiratory virus vaccine in pregnant women

By Roxanne Liu, David Stanway
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Britain’s GSK said on Monday it had halted enrolment and vaccination in three trials of its experimental vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women, the latest setback in developing a vaccine for the microbe. GSK said on Feb. 18 that it had paused a...

Telegraph

Majority of pregnant women refuse Covid vaccine despite growing stillbirth risk

The majority of pregnant women are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine despite the increased risk of stillbirth, research from the University of Oxford has found. Data from the university’s Nuffield Department of Population Health show that 73 per cent of Asian women, 86 per cent of black women and 65 per cent of white women were unvaccinated at the time of giving birth in Oct 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

New Sanofi-GSK COVID Vaccine Highly Effective, Companies Say

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK were 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalizations, the companies announced Wednesday. The vaccine was also 75% effective against moderate-to-severe disease and 58% effective against symptomatic disease in a Phase 3 clinical trial. And when used as a booster dose after one of the other available COVID-19 vaccines, the new vaccine triggered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sanofi and GSK Prepare to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine as Cases Fall

Although cautious, public health officials are beginning to think we’ve turned the corner on the pandemic as new global cases dropped 21% last week. It’s the third consecutive week new numbers and deaths have declined. For that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading. New Covid Cases Dropped 21%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Gsk#Vaccine Trial#Reuters#Rsv
contagionlive.com

Moderna Approved for Phase 3 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Trial

Moderna was endorsed to begin phase 3 clinical trials for mRNA-1345, what could be the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes a severe disease burden in older adults and young children, but there is currently no approved RSV vaccine. Today, Moderna, Inc. announced the Data...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK request FDA authorization for traditional, protein-based Covid vaccine and booster shot after jabs were 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death during trials

Americans may soon have another Covid vaccine option hitting the market, and it is a more conventional shot people may be more familiar with. Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, based in France, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), based in the UK, have submitted a joint-application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization for a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

Italy records 178,000 excess deaths during COVID pandemic

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy has recorded some 178,000 excess deaths, mostly attributable to COVID-19, during the coronavirus pandemic, the National Statistics Office (ISTAT) and National Health Institute (ISS) said in a report on Wednesday. The excess death figure, measured to the end of January 2022, calculates the difference between...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

FDA declines pediatric EUA for Ocugen’s COVID vaccine Covaxin

(Reuters) -Ocugen Inc said on Friday U.S. regulators have declined to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years. Shares of Ocugen slumped 30% premarket on the news. Ocugen said it...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Experimental Vaccine For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Could Save Babies From Infection

BOSTON (CBS) — Help may soon be on the way to protect healthy infants from a common and sometimes life-threatening respiratory virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and young children every year. RSV causes common cold symptoms in older children and adults, but in children under one, it can cause a pneumonia-like illness called bronchiolitis, with wheezing and difficulty breathing. In fact, RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants and likely kills more babies than the flu. But a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a single dose of an experimental vaccine containing a long-acting monoclonal antibody against the virus was nearly 75% effective at protecting infants from infection. If approved, it could be given in the fall to protect babies through the winter when RSV thrives.
HEALTH
Metro International

Pfizer’s bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday its vaccine to prevent infections from a bacteria that mainly spreads through hospitals and doctors’ offices and can even prove fatal, failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study. There are no vaccines yet to prevent the illness caused by Clostridioides...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Jab gives new hope to 146,000 Britons with ulcerative colitis which blighted JFK's life, a new study has revealed

Sufferers of the debilitating bowel disease ulcerative colitis could soon benefit from a breakthrough jab originally designed to treat the skin problem psoriasis. A major trial has shown that regular injections of mirikizumab eradicated symptoms in one in four patients after just three months, including stomach pain and the urgent need to go to the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Vaccinating Pregnant Women For COVID Seems to Give Future Protection to Their Babies

If a pregnant woman catches COVID, it's very rare for the virus to be passed through the placenta to the fetus. But it's long been known that a mother's antibodies can cross the placental barrier to the baby and can also be transferred via breast milk after the baby is born. This is why it's common in many countries for pregnant women to be vaccinated against flu and whooping cough.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
WYTV.com

CDC study finds positive effects of pregnant women getting vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the concerns we’ve heard about why people don’t want to get the vaccine has to do with pregnancy. There was concern from women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant that getting the vaccine could cause infertility or in some other way harm the baby. But a recent study from the CDC found that getting the vaccine can actually help the child.
AKRON, OH

