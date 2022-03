The troubles impacting Ukraine have left an impression on people all over the world. One Central New York farm is looking to give back to the people of Ukraine in a big way. Wagner Farms in Rome, NY has made a pledge to donate 10% of all sunflower related items sold this year to help Ukraine. This a major commitment the owners believe is necessary in order to help innocent families whose lives have changed forever.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO