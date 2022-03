The Age of Empires 4 spring update roadmap has been revealed and it includes the likes of a content editor and ranked mode, alongside quality of life improvements. Revealed via the official Age of Empires website, developer Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge gave fans a roadmap for the upcoming 'spring update' - now known as Season One. Although the roadmap doesn’t include a release date just yet, the developers did say: "We can share that it’s not too far off and that there will be the opportunity to preview it in the near future if you own the game on Steam."

