Johnny Brown, an actor and comedian best known for his role on the iconic Norman Lear-created sitcom Good Times, reportedly passed away on March 2. He was 84. Brown’s daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, announced the news of his death via Instagram on Friday (March 4). It’s unclear how Brown died, however his daughter revealed in the IG post that it came as a “shock” to his family.

