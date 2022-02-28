ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transformational change is coming to how people live on Earth, UN climate adaptation report warns: Which path will humanity choose?

By Edward R. Carr Clark University
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Governments have delayed action on climate change for too long, and incremental changes in energy and food production will no longer be enough to create a climate-resilient future, a new analysis from scientists...

Seattle Times

World, including WA, not adapting fast enough to climate change, U.N. report warns

Climate change is becoming irreversible and the world, including Washington state, is not doing enough to stop it. That was one of many takeaways among local authors of a sobering report published Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in which the world’s leading climate scientists provided the latest research on how ecosystems — both our own and those of other species — are being affected by warming temperatures, and how to mitigate and adapt to those changes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sioux City Journal

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday that if human-caused global warming isn't limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways, with some being "potentially irreversible." Today's children who may still be alive in the year 2100 are going to experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming over today's heat. But if temperatures increase nearly 2 more degrees Celsius from now (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) they would feel five times the floods, storms, drought and heatwaves, according to the collection of scientists at the IPCC. Already at least 3.3 billion people's daily lives "are highly vulnerable to climate change" and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report says. Large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather extremes. And the world's poor are being hit by far the hardest, it says. More people are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming, the report says.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

UN report warns climate change could spur 50% more wildfires by 2100

In the past few years, wildfires have broken out around the world at a scale rarely experienced by modern humans. In 2020, fires in the western U.S. charred more than 10 million acres, killed at least 43 people, and inflicted $16.5 billion in damage. Australia’s Black Summer, the devastating fire season that started in late 2019 and burned through early 2020, razed some 4.4 million acres on the continent, directly killing at least 34 people and harming billions of animals.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Five key points in the IPCC report on climate change impacts and adaptation

The latest report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) looks at the impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities associated with the climate crisis, and we are three of the 270 scientists and researchers who wrote it. The document reports stark new findings on the way current global warming of 1.1℃ is impacting natural and human systems, and on how our ability to respond will be increasingly limited with every additional increment of warming.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

UN Climate Report Urges World To Adapt Now, Or Suffer Later

Climate change is upon us and humanity is far from ready, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for drastic action on a huge scale: A third to a half of the planet needs to be conserved to ensure future food and freshwater supplies. Coastal cities need plans to keep people safe from storms and rising seas. And more.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Failing to adapt to climate crisis ‘will cost lives’, world is warned

Countries are urged to deliver on Cop26 promises to invest in adaptation and cut emissions to curb temperature rises in the wake of a UN report. Political leaders, campaigners and scientists have called for greater action to help people cope with climate change in the wake of the dire warnings in a new UN report.
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Examiner

A damning new report shows climate change is inevitable. How can S.F. adapt?

It is already too late to reverse some of the devastating effects of climate change. Instead, humanity must learn to adapt. A sobering new report released this week by the world’s top climate scientists warned that the window to stave off the most devastating impacts of climate change is rapidly shrinking and that some impacts of global warming have already been baked in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNET

'Clobbered by Climate Change': IPCC Report Warns of Failure to Adapt to Global Warming

Human-induced climate change is being felt the world over, posing an increasing threat to human health and wellbeing, ecosystems, societies and business. The impacts are uneven, disproportionately affecting those least able to deal with them, and they're outpacing our ability to adapt, according to a major scientific report released by the United Nations' chief climate science organization on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
Science News

A UN report shows climate change’s escalating toll on people and nature

Neither adaptation by humankind nor mitigation alone is enough to reduce the risk from climate impacts, hundreds of the world’s scientists say. Nothing less than a concerted, global effort to both drastically curb carbon emissions and proactively adapt to climate change can stave off the most disastrous consequences, according to the latest report from the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC.
ENVIRONMENT
Medical Daily

'Liveable Future' At Risk, UN Climate Report Warns

A landmark UN report warned Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come. Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heatwaves and megastorms, water shortages, reduced crop yields --...
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

When It Comes to Climate Change, Wealth Equals Adaptation

"Time Is Running Out to Avert A Harrowing Future, Climate Panel Warns," ran the front page headline in The New York Times earlier this week. The Washington Post's front page similarly read, "Humanity has a 'brief and rapidly closing window' to avoid hotter, deadly future, U.N. climate report says." Both newspapers are citing claims and data from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) new report Climate Change 2022: Impact, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the report an "atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership." He added, "Delay means death."
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Miami

Florida Mentioned Numerous Times In Worrisome UN Report That We’re Running Out Of Ways To Adapt To Climate Change

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sea level in Florida is up 9 inches in the last 70 years, and it’s increasing even faster at an inch every three years. It’s estimated sea level will rise another 2 feet in as soon as 30 years. “In a worst case scenario, it could come as early as 2050. Best case is the 2080s or 90s. We know we have to prepare for that change,” says Miami-Dade Resilience Program Manager Katherine Hagemann. On Monday, Miami-Dade County leaders in charge of dealing with the potentially devastating effects of sea level rise talked about what’s happened in the year since...
FLORIDA STATE
