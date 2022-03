Not much is known yet about Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, but what we do know, sounds significantly different from what he gave audiences five years go with Thor: Ragnarok. Now, the Thunder God (Chris Hemsworth) has been through quite a lot since then, and the fact that someone else (Natalie Portman's Jane) will wield Mjolnir in the movie will set it apart not just from Ragnarok, but from anything Marvel fans have seen on the screen so far. So, what is Waititi planning to carry over from Ragnarok to Love and Thunder as connective tissue for the audience?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO