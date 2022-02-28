ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Spring/Summer 2022 Collaboration

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its inaugural release of the season, Supreme has now returned to unveil its. SB Dunk High collaboration for Spring/Summer 2022. Rumored for quite some time now, the New York imprint worked in close partnership with Nike SB on a...

Take a Look at the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 in Yellow

With a number of x Air Force 1s surfacing the internet in the past months following Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Fall/Winter 2022 LV men’s runway show, we got a look at the bold yellow pair from the 8 color pack. DJ Khalid recently showcased his early coveted edition in red to add to his ever-growing collection.
Where To Buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step

Drake’s first signature shoe with Nike under the co-created NOCTA label is officially set for a release on March 3rd, 2022. Nike has also revealed an official store list of retailers that will carry this much-anticipated collaboration, all of which are among the most respected sources of the most coveted, relevant, and provoking gear on the planet.
Dunks, Jordans And More Unveiled In The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022

Since 2004, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle has raised over $30 million to assist OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in its efforts in pioneering research and specialized patient care. Recognized for its humanitarian goals, the Doerbecher Freestyle has also marked one of the most important events in the world of sneakers as enthusiasts gather to support a worthy cause in the best way they know how – buying sneakers. After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doernbecher Freestyle returns in 2022 with seven spirited designs created by patient-designers who worked closely with Nike’s internal design team.
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 "Static" Is Officially Re-Releasing

Kanye West‘s YEEZY partnership with has produced dozens of sought-after styles, but none broke the mold like the YEEZY BOOST 700 and the subsequent V2. Now, the 700 V2 “Static” has been given its official re-release date, meaning one of the finest pairs from this collaboration is about to return.
The adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower" is Re-Releasing

Originally introduced back in Fall 2020, the YEEZY 700 V3 “Safflower” is now set to re-release. Adding to returning styles from Kanye West‘s adidas YEEZY partnership, the re-release features bold yellow Primeknit uppers paired with dynamic cages. Additional detailing comes in the form of cream-colored suede, black linings tongues, matching rope laces and reflective 3M elements. Finishing up the design of the shoe are thick EVA foam midsoles paired with rubber outsoles.
Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility"

This year, big things are coming from Jordan Brand, especially for the Air Jordan 2. So far, the silhouette has collaborations with Union LA, J Balvin and A Ma Maniére in the pipeline, but now we’re learning that the model also has another special iteration that will be dropping this year — the Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility.”
Turquoise And Orange Bring This Nike Dunk Low To Life

There’s absolutely no end in sight for the Nike Dunk, because it seems the brand has only scratched the surface of expected colorways. Just thinking about how deep and wide the Air Force 1 has gotten, what’s to say that the Dunk can’t reach those distances? The brand is shrewdly keeping things clean and classic (the Panda Dunks are still the most sought after shoe month after month), while the SB line continues to bring fat-tongued Dunks to the skaters and hype-fiends. Even the modified versions like the Dunk Low Disrupt and Dunk Rebel has garnered its own fanbase on the women’s side.
Nike Covers the Air Jordan 1 High OG in Spring-Ready Hues of Purple and Gold

On-foot images of Nike‘s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Brotherhood” have surfaced. The upcoming iteration pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, during his time at the University of North Carolina. The silhouette’s upper is crafted from premium white leather. For added contrast, the...
The Nocta x Nike Hot Step Collab Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drake and Nike have another collaboration dropping soon. This time, the Canadian rapper and the sportswear giant will debut their new Hot Step sneaker. After delivering numerous apparel collections including their inaugural drop in 2020 and then a golf-inspired capsule in 2021, Nike has announced via the SNKRS release calendar that Drake’s Nocta Hot Step shoe will hit shelves next month in a tonal “Triple White” colorway. This is the first sneaker that will...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Fossil Rose"

Images of the Nike Dunk High “Fossil Rose” began circulating in early February alongside a low-top iteration in an inverted take on the colorway. Both models combine soft gray “Aura” and “Phantom” hues, accentuated by its dusty pink titular shade. While no release date...
UNDERCOVER Exclusively Dropped The Nike Dunk High “CHAOS/BALANCE” In “White”

First seen during its Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show, UNDERCOVER‘s Nike Dunk High “CHAOS/BALANCE” collection has only recently been confirmed for a retail launch. Consisting of two pairs, the latest Nike Dunk capsule by Jun Takahashi keeps things simple: premium smooth and tumbled leather cover the entirety of the pairs’ uppers, which follow the dimensions and shape of Peter Moore’s original design from 1985 and indulge in mostly “White” or “Black” schemes. Speckle detailing adds some subtle personality to each sneakers’ midsole, though the text that appears across the heel unquestionably steal the show. Takahashi applies heavy fonts to the top and bottom of the spine, the former boasting both “NEUES LEBEN” and “NEUER LARM” – which translate from German to mean “New Life” and “New Sound/Noise” – across left and right shoes, respectively. “CHAOS,” then, wraps around the Dunk High‘s rear, while “GLEICHGEWICHT” (“Balance” in German) does the same on the right counterpart. Although simple in color scheme and modifications, UNDERCOVER’s most recent Swoosh-branded collaboration undoubtedly leaves a loud statement.
Supreme and Nike Have Teamed Up for 3 New Dunk High Sneakers Built for Skateboarding

Click here to read the full article. Supreme and Nike Skateboarding have a new sneaker collab dropping soon. The legendary skatewear brand has announced on Instagram today that it has tapped the sportswear giant to deliver a trio of SB Dunk High styles arriving this week. According to Supreme, it collaborated with Nike SB on a new version of the acclaimed Dunk High for this project. The shoe is equipped with a leather upper that’s embroidered with various texts throughout the shoe including “By Any Means” on the heel counter while “No” along with a heart logo appear at the forefoot. Adding to the...
The Nike Dunk Low Flips The Original “Kentucky” Colorway

Over the last 37 years, the Nike Dunk Low has emerged with drastic modifications that’ve proven the Swoosh isn’t afraid to experiment. Yet, Peter Moore’s iconic silhouette continues to revisit heritage design, with a newly-surfaced style flipping the sneaker’s original “Kentucky” colorway. While not...
Nike's Air Force 1 Low Appears in Carbon Fiber Weave

For the 40th-anniversary of Bruce Kilgore‘s iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, a large number of iterations have been introduced this year including its “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” series, “City Pack,” and now a black colorway incorporating industrial details. The upcoming AF1 Lows feature a black leather...
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “By Any Means” Releases This Thursday, March 3rd

While the old heads argue that Supreme “isn’t what it used to be,” the streetwear label continues to push on, unveiling progressively more daring partnerships every season. And for Spring/Summer ’22, they’ve easily upped the ante, as they’ll soon be adding to the store not just their usual tees and hoodies but also mac & cheese and an entire travel trailer.
Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx"

After receiving early images, we now have an official look at the YEEZY SLIDE “Onyx.” Part of Kanye West‘s upcoming adidas YEEZY releases, the upcoming take on the slip-on is centered around a sleek tonal black color option. The adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Onyx” is constructed fully of...
Where To Buy The UNDERCOVER x Nike Dunk High In Black

As UNDERCOVER returns to the Nike Dunk High, they’re forgoing both the jungle-inspired aesthetic of years ago and the fictional UBA outfit they founded back in 2021. For the Spring/Summer season, Jun Takahashi is leaning on a more minimal approach, dressing up the aforementioned silhouette in both a black and white colorway. And though unfortunate, only the former will be making its way to retailers and Nike SNKRS.
Nike SB’s “Fruity Pack” Includes The Dunk Low “Green Apple”

Preceded by a “Blue Raspberry” offering, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Green Apple” is the latest style to surface from an upcoming “Fruity Pack” from the skate-obsessed arm of the Swoosh conglomerate. Akin to its predecessor, the latest pair indulges in varying shades of...
Wale Raps About Diamond SB Dunks In Newest Tiffany Nikes Single

There was a time before the music industry infiltrated sneakers and brand deals weren’t handed out like pamphlets. Only a few names in hip-hop really mattered when it came to sneakers, and the name of Wale was atop the bastion of young stars that are household today in the over-saturated landscape of signature shoes and marketing promos. The DMV-native was often providing first looks at upcoming Nike footwear (primarily of the Foamposite, Trainer, and Boot category) thanks to random gossip blogs taking flicks of him at clubs, and a lot of his goods were unreleased samples as fit the brand’s default size 9 for manufacturing samples.
