Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for an EASY dinner recipe, today is your lucky day. You only need 15 minutes to make this Teriyaki Chicken recipe. It is a family favorite and perfect for busy weeknights. I love that this recipe requires minimal ingredients that we always have on hand....

www.twopeasandtheirpod.com

The Infatuation

Heaven Sent Chicken

You’re probably familiar with popular fried chicken joint Ezell’s. But what you might not know is that the original owner of Ezell’s doesn’t actually own it anymore. He went off to open an even better spot called Heaven Sent Chicken. Even though this chicken sits for an undetermined period of time under heat lamps, it’s still moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside at least nine times out of ten. Heat lamps will be heat lamps, after all. The macaroni and cheese is creamy and saucy, we're fans of the mashed potatoes even though we do add our own salt to it, and their rolls could be rebranded as fluffy bread pillows. It’s a great bet for a quick takeout lunch or casual dinner, but remember this, no matter whether you prefer Heaven Sent or Ezell's: the spicy breading is always better than the original.
RESTAURANTS
Click10.com

Tarragon Chicken Salad / Salad

Mix together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve over your favorite simple green salad. Our recipe is below. Build your salad as desired. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil and sherry vinegar (3:1 olive oil to sherry vinegar) and season with salt to make a simple vinaigrette. Dress your salad how you like it and served topped with chicken salad.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Reason Frickenschmidt Foods Is Recalling Its Teriyaki Beef Sticks

Frickenschmidt Foods started out as Lockwood Packing Company in Lockwood, Missouri, in 1987. It grew into a larger operation focusing on beef jerky and evolved into the 30,000 square-foot facility it operates today, according to the company's website. The company is known for its retail beef jerky and snack sticks, plus its private-label branding.
LOCKWOOD, MO
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Asparagus Beef Teriyaki

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Asparagus Beef Teriyaki – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. This simple, savory creation is made in the time it takes to steam a pot of rice!. Ingredients. 1/2 cup teriyaki marinade. 2 tablespoons water. 1 tablespoon cornstarch. 1/4 teaspoon pepper. 2 tablespoons...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Kitchn

Sheet Pan Italian Chicken

This supper reminds me of summertime in Italy, and it’s as simple and delicious as it gets: Toss chicken and veggies on a sheet pan, bake, and eat. Cleanup is easy-peasy, too. Note: This recipe is part of a weekly menu of Paleo meals from Michelle Tam and Henry...
RECIPES
Hudson Valley Post

Want Both Tacos and Teriyaki? This Hudson Valley Eatery Has You Covered

Going out to eat is fun. Deciding where you're going to go for that meal, especially if you’re with another person or a group of people, is not always so fun or easy. This person wants Italian, that person wants Mexican, yet another person wants Asian. If you finally get your choices down to either Mexican or Japanese, I know just the place. I have actually discovered a Mexican/Japanese restaurant right here in the Hudson Valley. Yup, two cuisines, one restaurant. How cool is that?
NEWBURGH, NY

