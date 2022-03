DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been an entrepreneur for a few years now, and I love what I do. I am able to make ends meet, and my clientele is steadily growing. I work from home and my schedule is flexible, but there are times when I can’t make family gatherings. My issue is that no one ever considers making any adjustments for me. I feel like my family doesn’t take my work seriously. They often refer to it as “not a real job” because I’m not working for someone or a company like they are. How can I get my family to take my self-employment seriously? — Seriously Working.

