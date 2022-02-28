ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meharry adds new senior VP of institutional advancement

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Meharry Medical College has appointed Walter D. Woods as senior vice president of institutional advancement. Woods will provide comprehensive advancement and development initiatives, efforts to innovate with the health care sector and further develop the college’s strategic community initiatives. A recognized leader known for his unique blend of...

Daily Northwestern

NUQ establishes new Global South research institute

Northwestern University in Qatar will establish a new research institute focused on the Global South, NUQ’s Dean and CEO Marwan Kraidy announced in January. The Institute for Advanced Study in the Global South will focus on four broad research themes: ways of knowing in the Global South, geopolitics, information and culture, the global future and media work in the Global South. Kraidy said one of the institute’s goals is to distribute Global South-related research in Arabic, English and “another relevant language.”
COLLEGES
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds Trustees

Click here to read the full article. The Buckle promoted eight people to vice presidents, Malouf Home promoted Eric Holmstead to president and Pickup named Brian Kava as CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalThredUp's New Policy Head on Government's Role in 'Green Legislation'Russian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'Gildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meharry announces new biomedical data science Ph.D. program

Meharry Medical College is expanding its academic computational science programs with a new biomedical data science Ph.D. at the School of Applied Computational Sciences. The school is accepting applications for the first Ph.D. cohort that will begin classes in August. “This is an exciting addition to our master’s degrees and...
COLLEGES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association award winners

Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association announced the recipients of its 2022 Awards during its virtual Music City Veterinary Conference. Award winners are nominated and chosen by an awards committee of their peers. This year’s winners include:. • Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Donald Headrick, founder of Williamson County Animal Hospital,...
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Trevecca grad Chet Bush named Fulbright scholar for 2022-2024

Trevecca Nazarene University has announced that Dr. Chet Bush has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in history for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Bush is one of over 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research...
COLLEGES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Belmont announces initiative to recruit, train math teachers

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education and local public school districts, Belmont University on Monday announced a new initiative to recruit, train and support the next generation of mathematics teachers in the Midstate region. The newly established Belmont University Math Teacher Residency will leverage partnerships with area school...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

YMCA hosts Academy for Women of Achievement celebration

YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee hosted its 30th annual Academy for Women of Achievement celebration with a cocktail reception and pinning ceremony last week at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel. The 2021 AWA honorees are Dr. Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University; Diane Lance, department head of Metro Nashville’s Office...
NASHVILLE, TN
