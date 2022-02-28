ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuronal"“glial communication perturbations in murine SOD1 spinal cord

By Michael MacLean
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an incurable disease characterized by proteinaceous aggregate accumulation and neuroinflammation culminating in rapidly progressive lower and upper motor neuron death. To interrogate cell-intrinsic and inter-cell type perturbations in ALS, single-nucleus RNA sequencing was performed on the lumbar spinal cord in the murine ALS model SOD1G93A transgenic...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Lung microbes mediate spinal-cord autoimmunity

Lung bacteria modulate the activity of immune cells in the central nervous system in a rodent model of autoimmunity. This finding might shed light on the neuroinflammation associated with multiple sclerosis. Aubrey M. Schonhoff 0 &. Aubrey M. Schonhoff is in the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, California Institute...
PASADENA, CA
Nature.com

Spinal cord injury reprograms muscle fibroadipogenic progenitors to form heterotopic bones within muscles

The cells of origin of neurogenic heterotopic ossifications (NHOs), which develop frequently in the periarticular muscles following spinal cord injuries (SCIs) and traumatic brain injuries, remain unclear because skeletal muscle harbors two progenitor cell populations: satellite cells (SCs), which are myogenic, and fibroadipogenic progenitors (FAPs), which are mesenchymal. Lineage-tracing experiments using the Cre recombinase/LoxP system were performed in two mouse strains with the fluorescent protein ZsGreen specifically expressed in either SCs or FAPs in skeletal muscles under the control of the Pax7 or Prrx1 gene promoter, respectively. These experiments demonstrate that following muscle injury, SCI causes the upregulation of PDGFRÎ± expression on FAPs but not SCs and the failure of SCs to regenerate myofibers in the injured muscle, with reduced apoptosis and continued proliferation of muscle resident FAPs enabling their osteogenic differentiation into NHOs. No cells expressing ZsGreen under the Prrx1 promoter were detected in the blood after injury, suggesting that the cells of origin of NHOs are locally derived from the injured muscle. We validated these findings using human NHO biopsies. PDGFRÎ±+ mesenchymal cells isolated from the muscle surrounding NHO biopsies could develop ectopic human bones when transplanted into immunocompromised mice, whereas CD56+ myogenic cells had a much lower potential. Therefore, NHO is a pathology of the injured muscle in which SCI reprograms FAPs to undergo uncontrolled proliferation and differentiation into osteoblasts.
FRANCE
Nature.com

PLP2-derived peptide Rb4 triggers PARP-1-mediated necrotic death in murine melanoma cells

Malignant melanoma is the main cause of death in patients with skin cancer. Overexpression of Proteolipid protein 2 (PLP2) increased tumor metastasis and the knockdown of PLP2 inhibited the growth and metastasis of melanoma cells. In the present work, we studied the antitumor activity of peptide Rb4 derived from protein PLP2. In vitro, Rb4 induced F-actin polymerization, prevented F-actin depolymerization and increased the ER-derived cytosolic calcium. Such effects were associated with necrosis of murine melanoma B16F10-Nex2 cells and with inhibition of the viability of human cancer cell lines. Loss of plasma membrane integrity, dilation of mitochondria, cytoplasm vacuolation and absence of chromatin condensation characterized tumor cell necrosis. Cleavage of PARP-1 and inhibition of RIP1 expression were also observed. In vivo, peptide Rb4 reduced the lung metastasis of tumor cells and delayed the subcutaneous melanoma growth in a syngeneic model. Rb4 induced the expression of two DAMPs molecules, HMGB1 and calreticulin, in B16F10-Nex2. Our results suggest that peptide Rb4 acts directly on tumor cells inducing the expression of DAMPs, which trigger the immunoprotective effect in vivo against melanoma cells. We suggest that peptide Rb4 is a promising compound to be developed as an anticancer drug.
CANCER
Nature.com

Temporal and spatial cellular and molecular pathological alterations with single-cell resolution in the adult spinal cord after injury

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 65 (2022) Cite this article. Spinal cord injury (SCI) involves diverse injury responses in different cell types in a temporally and spatially specific manner. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analyses combined with classic anatomical, behavioral, electrophysiological analyses, we report, with single-cell resolution, temporal molecular and cellular changes in crush-injured adult mouse spinal cord. Data revealed pathological changes of 12 different major cell types, three of which infiltrated into the spinal cord at distinct times post-injury. We discovered novel microglia and astrocyte subtypes in the uninjured spinal cord, and their dynamic conversions into additional stage-specific subtypes/states. Most dynamic changes occur at 3-days post-injury and by day-14 the second wave of microglial activation emerged, accompanied with changes in various cell types including neurons, indicative of the second round of attacks. By day-38, major cell types are still substantially deviated from uninjured states, demonstrating prolonged alterations. This study provides a comprehensive mapping of cellular/molecular pathological changes along the temporal axis after SCI, which may facilitate the development of novel therapeutic strategies, including those targeting microglia.
HEALTH
#Stem Cell Reports#Cancer Cell#Cat#Sod1#Rna#Als#Proteostasis
UPI News

Scientists identify neurons that react to singing

If a great singer seems to light up your mind, it's not your imagination. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have identified a group of neurons in the brain that react to singing but not to other types of music. "This was a finding we really didn't expect, so...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of glial cells in multiple sclerosis disease progression

Despite the development of highly effective treatments for relapsing"“remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), limited progress has been made in addressing primary progressive or secondary progressive MS, both of which lead to loss of oligodendrocytes and neurons and axons, and to irreversible accumulation of disability. Neuroinflammation is central to all forms of MS. The current effective therapies for relapsing"“remitting MS target the peripheral immune system; these treatments, however, have repeatedly failed in progressive MS. Greater understanding of inflammation driven by CNS-resident cells - including astrocytes and microglia - is, therefore, required to identify novel potential therapeutic opportunities. Advances in imaging, biomarker analysis and genomics suggest that microglia and astrocytes have central roles in the progressive disease process. In this Review, we provide an overview of the involvement of astrocytes and microglia at major sites of pathology in progressive MS. We discuss current and future therapeutic approaches to directly target glial cells, either to inhibit pathogenic functions or to restore homeostatic functions lost during the course of the disease. We also discuss how bidirectional communication between astrocytes and microglia needs to be considered, as therapeutic targeting of one is likely to alter the functions of the other.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CRABP1-CaMKII-Agrn regulates the maintenance of neuromuscular junction in spinal motor neuron

Cellular retinoic acid-binding protein 1 (CRABP1) binds retinoic acid (RA) specifically in the cytoplasm with unclear functions. CRABP1 is highly and specifically expressed in spinal motor neurons (MNs). Clinical and pre-clinical data reveal a potential link between CRABP1 and MN diseases, including the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). We established a sequenced MN-muscle co-differentiation system to engineer an in vitro functional 3D NMJ model for molecular studies and demonstrated that CRABP1 in MNs contributes to NMJ formation and maintenance. Consistently, Crabp1 knockout (CKO) mice exhibited an adult-onset ALS-like phenotype with progressively deteriorated NMJs, characterized with behavioral, EchoMRI, electrophysiological, histological, and immunohistochemical studies at 2"“20-months old. Mechanistically, CRABP1 suppresses CaMKII activation to regulate neural Agrn expression and downstream muscle LRP4-MuSK signaling, thereby maintaining NMJ. A proof-of-concept was provided by specific re-expression of CRABP1 to rescue Agrn expression and the phenotype. This study identifies CRABP1-CaMKII-Agrn signaling as a physiological pre-synaptic regulator in the NMJ. This study also highlights a potential protective role of CRABP1 in the progression of NMJ deficits in MN diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Validation of the Thai version of the Spinal Cord Independence Measure Self-Report (SCIM-SR-Thai)

To cross-culturally translate and evaluate the psychometric properties of the Thai version of the Spinal Cord Independence Measure Self-Report (SCIM-SR-Thai) in Thai people with spinal cord injury (SCI) Setting. Rehabilitation Ward at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. Methods. A cross-cultural forward and backward translation of the English version SCIM-SR into...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multidrug-resistant bacteria in urine culture among patients with spinal cord injury and disorder: Time to first detection and analysis of risk factors

Retrospective cohort study. The aim of this study was to assess the time to first detection of multidrug-resistant bacteria (MDRB) in urine culture and identify risk factors associated with the first detection of MDRB (1st MDRB). Setting. Spinal Care Ward and Department of Microbiology, Regional HospitalÂ Liberec a.s., Liberec, Czech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

What do X-ray images of the bladder during video urodynamics show us in patients with spinal cord injury?

Retrospective anonymized cohort study. To study X-ray images of video urodynamics (VUD) in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). X-ray images during VUD were categorized. Relation with the American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale (AIS), time since and level of SCI, cystometric data, method of bladder management, findings of flexible cystoscopy, and renal ultrasound were evaluated. Changes over time were studied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coexistence of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches as a risk factor for viral infection early after cord blood transplantation

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.
CANCER
Nature.com

A biophysical account of multiplication by a single neuron

Nonlinear, multiplication-like operations carried out by individual nerve cells greatly enhance the computational power of a neural system1,2,3, but our understanding of their biophysical implementation is scant. Here we pursue this problem in the Drosophila melanogaster ON motion vision circuit4,5, in which we record the membrane potentials of direction-selective T4 neurons and of their columnar input elements6,7 in response to visual and pharmacological stimuli in vivo. Our electrophysiological measurements and conductance-based simulations provide evidence for a passive supralinear interaction between two distinct types of synapse on T4 dendrites. We show that this multiplication-like nonlinearity arises from the coincidence of cholinergic excitation and release from glutamatergic inhibition. The latter depends on the expression of the glutamate-gated chloride channel GluClÎ±8,9 in T4 neurons, which sharpens the directional tuning of the cells and shapes the optomotor behaviour of the animals. Interacting pairs of shunting inhibitory and excitatory synapses have long been postulated as an analogue approximation of a multiplication, which is integral to theories of motion detection10,11, sound localization12 and sensorimotor control13.
SCIENCE
The Press

Spinal Cord Injury Tied to Higher Risk for Psychological Morbidity

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) have a higher incidence of and risk for common psychological morbidities, according to a study published online Jan. 21 in Spinal Cord. Mark D. Peterson, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE

