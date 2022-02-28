Neuronal"“glial communication perturbations in murine SOD1 spinal cord

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 65 (2022) Cite this article. Spinal cord injury (SCI) involves diverse injury responses in different cell types in a temporally and spatially specific manner. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analyses combined with classic anatomical, behavioral, electrophysiological analyses, we report, with single-cell resolution, temporal molecular and cellular changes in crush-injured adult mouse spinal cord. Data revealed pathological changes of 12 different major cell types, three of which infiltrated into the spinal cord at distinct times post-injury. We discovered novel microglia and astrocyte subtypes in the uninjured spinal cord, and their dynamic conversions into additional stage-specific subtypes/states. Most dynamic changes occur at 3-days post-injury and by day-14 the second wave of microglial activation emerged, accompanied with changes in various cell types including neurons, indicative of the second round of attacks. By day-38, major cell types are still substantially deviated from uninjured states, demonstrating prolonged alterations. This study provides a comprehensive mapping of cellular/molecular pathological changes along the temporal axis after SCI, which may facilitate the development of novel therapeutic strategies, including those targeting microglia.
