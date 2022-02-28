First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Light rain/drizzle and low clouds kicked off the workweek. Gradual clearing through the evening allows temperatures to drop into the low 40s for a chilly start Tuesday. Tomorrow high clouds, sunshine and very dry conditions as March rolls in on a quiet note. Rain stays away with a gradual rise in temperatures the next 7 days. Highs rise from the low 70s to record warm upper 80s low 90s through the weekend. Lows slowly go from the low 40s to upper 50s.

ALBANY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO