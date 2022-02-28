ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
miR-204-5p is sponged by TUG1 to aggravate neuron damage induced by focal cerebral ischemia and reperfusion injury through upregulating COX2

By Pu Xiang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies have reported that miR-204-5p is involved in multiple biological processes. However, little is known about the expression and mechanism of miR-204-5p in cerebral ischemia and reperfusion injury. This study found that miR-204-5p expression was significantly downregulated in the blood of patients with ischemic stroke, MCAO/R rat brains, and OGD/R neurons....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#Ischemia#Prostaglandin E Synthase#Reperfusion Injury#Cerebral Infarction#Mir 204 5p#Mcao#Lncrna#Ciri#Cox2 Deficient#Cox2 Overexpression Mice
