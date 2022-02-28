ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local modulation by presynaptic receptors controls neuronal communication and behaviour

By David M. Lovinger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral nervous system neurons communicate via fast synaptic transmission mediated by ligand-gated ion channel (LGIC) receptors and slower neuromodulation mediated by G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). These receptors influence many neuronal functions, including presynaptic neurotransmitter release. Presynaptic LGIC and GPCR activation by locally released neurotransmitters influences neuronal communication in ways that modify...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Sonogenetic control of mammalian cells using exogenous transient receptor potential A1 channels

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28205-y, published online 9 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4b, in which the figure labels 'Pre-US' and 'Post-US' were incorrectly positioned above the label 'Ultrasound 2.5"‰Mpa 100"‰ms' with right alignment to the figure panels, instead of below the label 'Ultrasound 2.5"‰Mpa 100"‰ms' with central alignment to the figure panels. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Knowledge about others reduces one's own sense of anonymity

Social ties often seem symmetric, but they need not be1,2,3,4,5. For example, a person might know a stranger better than the stranger knows them. We explored whether people overlook these asymmetries and what consequences that might have for people's perceptions and actions. Here we show that when people know more about others, they think others know more about them. Across nine laboratory experiments, when participants learned more about a stranger, they felt as if the stranger also knew them better, and they acted as if the stranger was more attuned to their actions. As a result, participants were more honest around known strangers. We tested this further with a field experiment in New York City, in which we provided residents with mundane information about neighbourhood police officers. We found that the intervention shifted residents'Â perceptions of officers' knowledge of illegal activity, and it may even have reduced crime. It appears that our sense of anonymity depends not only on what people know about us but also on what we know about them.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Nature.com

Molecular basis of receptor binding and antibody neutralization of Omicron

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron exhibits striking immune evasion and is...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

The Article contained an error in Table 2, where the "Equation" value was incorrect for "n4". The incorrect and correct value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Laboratory of Food Chemistry, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands. Sylvia Kalli,Â Carla Araya"‘CloutierÂ &Â Jean"‘Paul Vincken...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
MedicalXpress

How neurons find their place

Neurons in the developing central nervous system and brain congregate in layers or neighborhoods, fitting into an alignment that will dictate their function. But how do they find their proper place?. In a new study, Yale researchers used an advanced microscopy technique that allowed them to follow a single neuron...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
Nature.com

Targeting sigma receptor 1 in long QT syndrome

Congenital long QT syndrome (LQTS) is caused by mutations in genes encoding cardiac ion channels, and is characterized by prolongation of the ventricular cardiac action potential, which lengthens the QT interval. The resulting cardiac arrhythmias can be life-threatening and are challenging to treat. Now, writing in Nature Cardiovascular Research, Song et al. report that activation of the sigma non-opioid intracellular receptor 1 (SIGMAR1) normalizes the prolonged QT interval in cardiomyocytes derived from iPSCs of patients with LQTS and in a mouse model of the disorder.
Nature.com

Tests of generalizability can diversify psychology and improve theories

Diversifying psychology is fundamental to good science. Tests of generalizability using diverse samples can inform and constrain theories, leading to scientific progress and cumulative knowledge. Psychological scientists and the samples they use tend to be white and Western1. In the top psychology journals, only 11% of the world's countries are...
Nature.com

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
Nature.com

Factors associated with neuropathic pain in Colombian patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin: case"“control study

To identify factors associated with neuropathic pain (NP) in patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin (TSCI). University Hospital of Valle, Cali, Colombia. Study participants were individuals with diagnosis of TSCI who visited a trauma referral center from January 1st, 2016, to December 31st, 2016. Information was retrospectively extracted from the Hospital's Spinal Cord Injury registry and patients' medical records. Cases were defined as patients with NP and controls were those without NP. The exposure of interest was intentional injuries. Individuals were matched by age and stratified into 11 groups of Â±3 years each.
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
