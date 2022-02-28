Easterly Government FFO of $0.32 misses by $0.01, revenue of $71.64M misses by $0.47M

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO