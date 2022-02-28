ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CVEO GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.59, revenue of $159.74M beats by $12.31M

By Gaurav Batavia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVEO press release (NYSE:CVEO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.59. Revenue of $159.74M (+19.8%...

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
Texas Roadhouse: Keeping Close Tabs On This Winner

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.
Seekingalpha.com

EnPro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $280.8M beats by $27.03M; initiates FY22 guidance

EnPro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23. Revenue of $280.8M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M. Introducing guidance for 2022: revenue growth in the low double-digit range vs. estimated growth of 11.31% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $275 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.22.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Avanos Medical Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.06, revenue of $193.4M beats by $2.08M

Avanos Medical press release (NYSE:AVNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $193.4M (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.08M. The company expects FY2022 net sales to be between $830M to $850M (vs. consensus of $780.32M), which assumes organic growth between 3% to 6%. Gross profit margins are expected to be between 55 percent to 57 percent with adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.55 to $1.75 vs. consensus of $1.52.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Editas Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.61 beats by $0.13, revenue of $12.47M

Revenue of $12.47M (+9.4% Y/Y). Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, were $619.9 million, compared to $657.0 million as of September 30, 2021, and $511.8 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditures through 2023.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Cardiff Oncology GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06, revenue of $0.13M beats by $0.1M

Cardiff Oncology press release (NASDAQ:CRDF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06. Revenue of $0.13M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.1M. CEO comment: "Looking ahead, we are eager to continue exploring synergistic combinations with onvansertib, which include DNA damaging agents, microtubule inhibitors and epigenetic factors, as we pursue additional indications."
FINANCIAL REPORTS

