John Deere has released its newly enhanced 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier excavators to the manufacturer’s mid-size excavator lineup. These revamped machines are the first excavator models to launch as part of John Deere’s new Performance Tiering strategy. The 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier support on-demand safety, comfort, and control, while delivering the power needed to produce at high levels on the job.

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO