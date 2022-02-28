ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Lenovo debuts 11-inch Chromebook Duet and 12th Gen Intel Flex 5i

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we had hoped – and expected – Lenovo is back with another round of Chromebooks just in time to kick off MWC 2022 in Barcelona. The annual tech show is historically focused on the mobile device industry but recent years have seen a major increase in the number of laptop...

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Intel claims new 12th-gen laptop chips outclass the M1 Pro

Intel already announced its 12th-gen mobile processors at CES 2022, but we’re just now hearing about the details of its efficient U- and P-series chips. Unlike the H-series, which is built for high-performance machines like the MSI Raider GE76, these new processors are built for thin and light notebooks and 2-in-1s.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Intel NUC Extreme 12th Gen Dragon Canyon compact PC specs leaked

Before any official announcement from Intel, specifications of its new 12th Generation NUC Extreme 2022 or Dragon Canyon compact desktop computers has been leaked. The screenshot below provides an insight into what you can expect from the hardware. If the NUC leaked specifications are correct you can expect to see to main systems released by Intel in the form of barebones SKU’s, the NUC12EDBi9 and NUC12EDBi7. Equipped with a 65 W Core i9-12900 and a Core i7-12700 CPU respectively supported by a pair of DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, rather than DDR5.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for thinner and lighter laptops have arrived

Intel launched the first wave of its 12th Gen Alder Lake chips at CES 2022 — but only for its H-series lineup of chips, destined for the most powerful and power-hungry laptops. And now, it’s rolling out the rest of its Alder Lake laptop lineup: the P-series and U-series models it briefly showed off in January, which are set to power the thinner, lighter, and cheaper laptops of 2022.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Flex#Mwc##The Mediatek Mt8183 Soc#Qualcomm Soc
Engadget

Intel claims its 12th-gen ultraportable chips are a huge step forward

After unveiling its beefy H-series 12th-gen laptop chips during CES, Intel is finally ready to shed more light on its new U and P-series CPUs for ultraportables. And, much like AMD's upcoming Ryzen 6000 chips, it looks like Intel is aiming to deliver a huge performance boost, while consuming less power than last year's hardware.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Acer's latest Swift 5 laptop features a 16:10 display and 12th-gen Intel Core

Acer isn't wasting any time in making use of Intel's 12th-gen ultraportable processors. The PC maker has unveiled new versions of its Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops that not only make use of new 12th-gen Core chips, but include a handful of upgrades of their own. Most notably, the new Swift 5 (pictured above) has switched to a 16:10 2,560 x 1,600 display whose taller ratio not only helps with vertical content like documents and websites, but helps eliminate the "chin" present on its 16:9 predecessor. The two-tone aluminum shell gives it a more premium look, too, for those moments when you want to impress executives.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors

Intel has this week announced its new Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors and new third-generation Evo laptop designs. Different to the rest of the Intel 12th Gen family, the new mobile processors are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture featuring a combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores). The new range consists of 20 new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops says Intel.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to record low price $399

Extended Presidents' Day sales offer notable discounts on today's best 2-in-1 laptops. Right now, you can get Lenovo's top-rated detachable 2-in-1 for its best price yet. Right now, the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Chromebook is on sale for $399 at Best Buy. It normally costs $499, so that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for this Editor's Choice Chromebook.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
hypebeast.com

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Pairs 12th-Gen Intel CPU With Latest GeForce RTX GPUs

Lenovo has now unveiled its 5th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop, geared for those who need a little extra performance while working from home. Now carrying the newest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, the workhorse of a computer pairs the CPU with NVIDIA‘s newest GeForce RTX GPUs, making sure you have plenty of computer power when your job calls for it, or even if you’re taking a break and hoping to run some video games. RAM can be upgraded to 64GB DDR5 with a maximum of 8TB in SSD storage, and Lenovo installed a vapor chamber cooling system with integrated liquid metal thermal paste that it claims can increase performance by 10%. Other features of the laptop include a 16-inch 16:10 display with 4K resolution, up to 600 nits in brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Dolby Voice noise-cancelling.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Intel debuts vPro enterprise platform supported by 12th-gen processor range

Intel has debuted the vPro computing platform, supported by 12th-gen processors, with hybrid work and enhanced security in mind for today's businesses. Hybrid and remote working arrangements are now a common feature in many companies -- a consequence of the pandemic and one that is potentially going to become a permanent employment option.
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Intel 12th Gen chips

Samsung today announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series that come with several work-from-anywhere benefits. The new thin and light Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel 12th Gen Evo chipsets, Windows 11, and a fingerprint sensor. The new device also features an impressive up to 21 hours of battery life.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i hands-on: One-upping the Surface Pro

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 might be the best Windows 2-in-1 you can buy, but companies like Lenovo are using the base design of the device to try new things with the form factor. The ThinkPad X12 detachable is a good example of this, but Lenovo is now going after the Surface again with the new IdeaPad Duet 5i.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

IdeaPad Flex 5 and Duet 5i announced at MWC 2022 — A power-up for Lenovo's 2-in-1 and detachable lineup

Lenovo has its foot firmly on the gas at MWC 2022 and is accelerating its laptop lineup with updates to the IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable. The updates are primarily focused on what's inside these affordable and versatile laptops with the Flex 5 gaining Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 6000-series options, while the Duet 5i sticks to an Intel-only diet with up to a Core i7 12th Gen CPU.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Lenovo's Updated IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Might Be All You Need On the Go

One of Lenovo's most popular Chromebooks is getting a full update for 2022, as part of the company's many announcements for Mobile World Congress. The 10-inch IdeaPad Duet Chromebook proved to be a hit when it was released in 2020 because it was small, performed well and it was cheap, at less than $300. This updated version, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, is filled with improvements that certainly address a few of the shortcomings of the original.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop boasts a high-resolution, 12-inch display

Work, study, or play on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop. Designed with students and multitaskers in mind, it features Intel Alder Lake processors and a 9.4-mm thick chassis for a lightweight design with all the power you need. In fact, the tablet runs Windows 11 Home for maximum performance. Most impressively, this detachable laptop is ideal for working on the go; you can connect a portable keyboard to work in a coffee shop. Furthermore, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i includes 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connections. It also comes with a dual 5 MP camera, two 1-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5 mm headphone jacket. As a result, it’s the perfect gadget for undertaking videoconferences from home. Finally, it’s available in 2 colors: Stone Blue or Stone Grey.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022 features 12th Gen Intel Core processors & all-day battery life

Work more efficiently and for longer with the Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022. These upgraded laptops feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors, stunning 14-inch touchscreen displays, and a 10-hour battery life. The Acer Swift 5 2022 is perfect for working on the go and looking sharp while doing so. With a 14.95 mm thickness, 16 GB memory, and up to 2 TB storage, this laptop is great for all-day working. It also boasts Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader for convenient and secure logins. Additionally, its FHD MIPI webcam utilizes Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for high-quality video feedback in low-light conditions. Meanwhile, AI Noise Reduction promotes crystal-clear communication. Finally, the new-and-improved Acer Swift 3 is also equipped with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system. This provides a 65.8% improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy