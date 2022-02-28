Elden Ring earns biggest launch for any Souls game

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. I thought I was over the Souls formula but “Elden Ring” has me reconsidering. Since the release of “Demon’s Souls” in 2009 From Software has risen to the top of the video game industry and, with rare exception, critical acclaim followed each subsequent title. It became hard not to bump into some variation of the assessment that the games were cruel yet beautiful, punishing but fair, disheartening yet enthralling. The company had radically altered my conception of what an action RPG could be (i.e., purposefully opaque and impishly sadistic). But by the time I got around to playing the Japanese developer’s last game “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” these adjectives had begun to ring hollow.

