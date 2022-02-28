ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring earns biggest launch for any Souls game

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring has predictably topped the UK all-format boxed game chart this week, with the best launch sales of any FromSoftware game to date. Its sales total was just shy of the amount PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West managed last week. Sony's blockbuster now sits in second place. Today,...

