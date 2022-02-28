ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

No Walls, No Wifi, Cosmo Names this Western Massachusetts Airbnb Coolest in the State

By Marjo
WUPE
WUPE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World-renowned publication Cosmo recently published a story Behold: The 50 Coolest Airbnbs in Every State selecting a rental property from each of the 50 states and giving their stamp of approval. The past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have certainly made us look at travel differently and the...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUPE

Two Large Western Massachusetts Municipalities Still Have Active Mask Mandates

As many Massachusetts residents know by now a majority of cities and towns throughout the commonwealth have done away with mask mandates as COVID-19 cases are at a reduction. At this point, in most Western Massachusetts areas, wearing a mask is optional and depends on each individual's comfort level and health situation. In Berkshire County, when I recently did my grocery shopping, I saw masks on a number of shoppers and others opted to be unmasked. In addition, I recently stopped in at a Pittsfield eatery for take-out and almost everybody sitting inside chose to be maskless. Also in Pittsfield, I did some shopping for household items and most of the customers were wearing masks but the employees were not.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

One of Berkshire County’s Amazing Wonders: Balance Rock (video)

As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County is certainly home to some strange, weird, and amazing phenomena. For example, we've covered Houghton Mansion, the Hoosac Tunnel, the Creature of Coca Cola Ledge and even some spooky activity captured on video at Hillside Cemetery. One Berkshire County attraction you may want...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashfield, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Government
WUPE

Can Minors Under 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts? It’s Tricky

Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts Castle Has Been Designated As A State Treasure

This historic landmark is best known as Grey Court, Tenney OR Greycourt Castle and it contains some interesting contents in the form of hidden treasures that are entombed in the walls of this mysterious building which is located just outside of Boston in Methuen, Massachusetts. Bay state residents have made the trek in attempts to claim their share of a secret fortune that has yet to be disclosed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmo#Western Massachusetts#Wifi#State#Coolest Airbnbs#Pondhouse
WUPE

Nationwide Divorce Rates, You Might Be Surprised Where Massachusetts Ranked

Massachusetts is well known for a lot of things, the Mayflower, Cape Cod, and rabid sports fans. But what about our low divorce rate?. It's no surprise to anyone that divorce rates have continued to increase in the United States over the past few decades and at this point time about 50% of marriages result in divorce. Additionally, the Washington Post reports that over 9 million people in the U.S. have been THREE or more times. Hey, no judgment. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

An Exciting Opportunity Awaits Berkshire Photographers and Videographers

Looking through some of the local Berkshire County Facebook groups, one thing that stands out to me is the fact that we have many talented folks in the Berkshires. Take The Berkshires Facebook group for example. There are many members of this group who post beautiful photos of natural landscapes throughout Berkshire County. You'll see many colorful photos of the sun setting and rising at locations all across the Berkshires. Some of these photos are taken on or near local lakes, in wooded areas, in meadows, and other various Berkshire landmarks.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
WUPE

Wild Driver Speeding with Top Down During MA Snowstorm (video)

Massachusetts drivers are one of a kind or at least some of us anyway. We have been dubbed MassH&*es for our behavior including our crazy driving antics. Some of us tend to be bold, fearless and have little concern about what the consequences of our actions may be. Oftentimes you'll see on highways other motorists being cut off, passed on the right, and the good old flip of the bird. Even lack of directional use is common in the Bay State. It's no wonder we have that not-so-flattering nickname.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

3 More Items That Will be Illegal to Dispose of in MA Later This Year

In the years I have been working in radio in Berkshire County, I have received dozens of PSA items regarding bulky waste collection events or household hazardous waste events. Many towns and cities throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County host these events so people have the opportunity to get rid of items that they can't legally throw away in the trash. You're probably familiar with some of these more complicated items including white goods, tires, motor oil, paint thinners, couches, television/computer monitors and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

This Little Fella Will Truly Create Lots Of Buzz In the Berkshires

Dateline: Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. A couple whose 3-year-old bulldog Freya, gave birth to a litter of 7 puppies (not uncommon in a dog's life) but the pair immediately noticed something unusual about the eighth newborn as her fur was dyed "green". Trevor and Audra Mosher were cleaning the canine mother but she started to go into labor again. An eighth puppy surfaced, only this time they were shocked to see the new edition encased in a black sac, contrasting with translucent sacs of its older siblings as her fur was dyed "green".
ANIMALS
WUPE

These 2 Nice Features are Must Haves for Massachusetts Home Buyers

I remember back in the Fall of 2010 when my wife and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. Up to that point, we had lived on the third floor (the maid's quarters) of a big colonial house which was turned into four apartments in the town of Lee. It certainly was a small living space with some interesting features including an open shower. The tub was wide open. There wasn't a shower curtain, or a shower door, nothing. So, if anybody walked in on either of us taking a shower, they would see us doing our business. Plus, each of us had to hold the showerhead when bathing as there wasn't any place to mount the head. Oh, the good old apartment days. We stayed at that location for five years as the rent was very affordable and we loved the location. Plus, the apartment had a certain charm to it.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

MA Parents and Students Should Be Aware of Deceitful SAT Prep Scam

Scams, scams, and more scams. That's what we're surrounded by on a daily basis here in Berkshire County. We've covered plenty of scams in recent history that have affected Berkshire and Massachusetts residents including the Covid Test Kit Scam, the Netflix Scam, and the RMV Phishing Text Scam just to name a few. It's important that we defend ourselves and know the signs of shady activity delivered to our cell phones and email inboxes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy