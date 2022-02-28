ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: LRG1 as a novel therapeutic target in eye disease

By Giulia De Rossi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Eye https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01807-4, published online 05 January 2022. In the first published version of this article, the corresponding author was listed incorrectly. The corresponding author is only Giulia De Rossi, e-mail: giulia.derossi@ucl.ac.uk. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Giulia De Rossi,Â Marlene E. Da...

Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative metabolomics study on therapeutic mechanism of electro-acupuncture and moxibustion on rats with chronic atrophic gastritis (CAG)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13195-5, published online 30 October 2017. This Article contains an error in the legend of FigureÂ 1. "Histological examination of gastric mucosa from six groups. (AÂ and a, the control rats;Â BÂ and b, the CAG rats;Â CÂ and c, CAG rats with electro-acupuncture treatment on the stomach meridian acupoints;Â DÂ and d, CAG rats with electro-acupuncture treatment on the stomach meridian acupoints;Â EÂ and e, CAG rats with moxibustion treatment on the stomach meridian acupoints;Â FÂ and f, CAG rats with moxibustion on non-acupoints). Scale bars represent 2 Î¼m for the top row and 0.5 Î¼m for the bottom row."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers target Parkinson's disease with kurarinone and sEH inhibitor

A natural product from the dried root of a pea-family plant, potentially combined with an enzyme inhibitor discovered in the Bruce Hammock laboratory at the University of California, Davis, may provide hope in alleviating neuroinflammation in Parkinson's disease, an eight-member team of researchers from Dalian Medical University, China, and UC Davis announced today.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Association between social support and postpartum depression

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07248-7, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This study was funded by the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Grant number: 2015ER630300), and a Grant-in-Aid for Cancer Research and Control from the National...
CANCER
Nature.com

Therapeutic RNA-silencing oligonucleotides in metabolic diseases

Recent years have seen unprecedented activity in the development of RNA-silencing oligonucleotide therapeutics for metabolic diseases. Improved oligonucleotide design and optimization of synthetic nucleic acid chemistry, in combination with the development of highly selective and efficient conjugate delivery technology platforms, have established and validated oligonucleotides as a new class of drugs. To date, there are five marketed oligonucleotide therapies, with many more in clinical studies, for both rare and common liver-driven metabolic diseases. Here, we provide an overview of recent developments in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics in metabolism, review past and current clinical trials, and discuss ongoing challenges and possible future developments.
SCIENCE
Boston Globe

Vesalius Therapeutics launches to develop treatments for common diseases

Flagship Pioneering, the Cambridge life science investment firm that helped found Moderna over a decade ago, has unveiled a new company backed with $75 million to develop drugs for common conditions such as autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease. The startup, Vesalius Therapeutics, was founded at Flagship in 2019...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nature.com

Safety and efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation in upper extremity rehabilitation after tetraplegia: protocol of a multicenter randomized, clinical trial

A multisite, randomized, controlled, double-blinded phase I/II clinical trial. The purpose of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, feasibility and efficacy of pairing noninvasive transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with rehabilitation to promote paretic upper extremity recovery and functional independence in persons living with chronic cervical spinal cord injury (SCI).
CLEVELAND, OH
technologynetworks.com

Therapeutically Targeting "Undruggable" Proteins

For some time, scientists have been working on the major challenge of developing new therapies against many human diseases. Many of these diseases are caused by the abberant action of certain proteins in our cells that are considered “undruggable”, or difficult to therapeutically target using classical drug discovery methods. A major class of “undruggable” proteins are those that are aberrantly degraded and destroyed in the cell leading to many human diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic diseases, and hundreds of genetic disorders.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expanding oesophageal cancer research and care in eastern Africa

The African Esophageal Cancer Consortium is a self-organized oesophageal cancer research consortium of more than 80 physicians and scientists working at ten sites in nine countries of eastern and southern Africa. We study the aetiology of this highly fatal cancer and are expanding the clinical capacity to improve cancer care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are a diverse family of antibodies or antibody constructs that recognize two epitopes or antigens. Most bsAbs are bispecific T-cell-engagers (BiTEs), designed to redirect and/or activate CD3-expressing cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) against a specific tumour target on malignant cells. Other bsAb classes include therapies that target immune checkpoints, oncogenic signalling pathways and cytokines. Bifunctional fusion proteins are a subset of bsAbs that are typically devoid of an Fc region.
SCIENCE

