SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The regular season has mercifully come to an end for the Utes men’s basketball team. Now they hope to make some noise in the Pac-12 Tournament. Evan Battey used a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 27 points and Colorado breezed to an 84-71 victory over Utah […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 33 MINUTES AGO