Correction to: Identification of âˆ†9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) impairment using functional brain imaging

By Jodi M. Gilman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-021-01259-0, published online 8 January 2022. Fig. 2 in the original version of this article has been corrected. It should have been appeared as shown below. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Unaffiliated. Affiliations. Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Department...

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
Publisher Correction: Application of moving particle semi-implicit (MPS) method on retro-oil fluid using three-dimensional vitreous cavity models from magnetic resonance imaging

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05886-5, published online 02 February 2022. In the original version of this Article Naoki Watanabe was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Fukui, 23-3 Shimoaizuki, Matsuoka, Eiheiji, Yoshida, Fukui, 910-1193, Japan'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Prometech Software Inc,...
Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are a diverse family of antibodies or antibody constructs that recognize two epitopes or antigens. Most bsAbs are bispecific T-cell-engagers (BiTEs), designed to redirect and/or activate CD3-expressing cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) against a specific tumour target on malignant cells. Other bsAb classes include therapies that target immune checkpoints, oncogenic signalling pathways and cytokines. Bifunctional fusion proteins are a subset of bsAbs that are typically devoid of an Fc region.
Safety and efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation in upper extremity rehabilitation after tetraplegia: protocol of a multicenter randomized, clinical trial

A multisite, randomized, controlled, double-blinded phase I/II clinical trial. The purpose of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, feasibility and efficacy of pairing noninvasive transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with rehabilitation to promote paretic upper extremity recovery and functional independence in persons living with chronic cervical spinal cord injury (SCI).
Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
Is a higher hemoglobin transfusion threshold better for extremely low birthweight infants?

Manuscript Citation: Kirpalani H, Bell EF, Hintz SR, Tan S, Schimdt B, Chaudhary AS, et al. Higher or lower hemoglobin transfusion thresholds for preterm infants. N Engl J Med 2020; 383:2639"“2651. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2020248. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for...
Antibody evasion properties of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529.1 or BA.1)...
Management of sleep-disordered breathing in three spinal cord injury rehabilitation centres around the world: a mixed-methods study

Mixed-methods observational study. To describe the sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) management models of three spinal cord injury (SCI) rehabilitation centres that are screening, diagnosing and treating uncomplicated SDB, and to determine their common elements. Setting. Three specialist SCI rehabilitation centres. Methods. Data collection at each site included direct observations and interviews...
New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
Factors associated with neuropathic pain in Colombian patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin: case"“control study

To identify factors associated with neuropathic pain (NP) in patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin (TSCI). University Hospital of Valle, Cali, Colombia. Study participants were individuals with diagnosis of TSCI who visited a trauma referral center from January 1st, 2016, to December 31st, 2016. Information was retrospectively extracted from the Hospital's Spinal Cord Injury registry and patients' medical records. Cases were defined as patients with NP and controls were those without NP. The exposure of interest was intentional injuries. Individuals were matched by age and stratified into 11 groups of Â±3 years each.
Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
