ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 ends lower as West hits Russia with sanctions

By Devik Jain, Noel Randewich
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbs1V_0eR7wlsB00
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower after a volatile session on Monday, with investors wrestling with uncertainty and bank stocks dropping following powerful Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine.

Helping the Nasdaq close in positive territory after opening at a loss, electric car makers Tesla (TSLA.O) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) jumped 7.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

Citigroup (C.N) fell 4.5% and helped push the S&P 500 banks index (.SPXBK) down 2.35% as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped. The broader S&P 500 financial index (.SPSY) dropped 1.5%.

Global stocks slumped, the Russian rouble tanked to record lows and safe-haven assets got a boost after Western allies imposed new sanctions that limited Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and cut off some of its banks from the SWIFT global payments system. read more

Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine's second-largest city, as Moscow's invading forces met stiff resistance on a fifth day of conflict. read more

"The Russia-Ukraine invasion in itself is not likely going to be a long-term headwind for U.S. equities. But I think in the short term, it's a massive contributor to the equity pullback," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

The S&P 500 energy sector (.SPNY) rallied 2.6%, thanks to higher oil prices.

Defense stocks Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N), Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), General Dynamics Corp , Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and L3Harris Technologies gained between 2.8% and 8% following news that Germany would increase its military spending.

Cybersecurity stocks also rallied, with Palo Alto Networks (PANW.O), Fortinet (FTNT.O), Zscaler (ZS.O) and CrowdStrike Holdings all climbing more than 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.49% to end at 33,892.6 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.24% to 4,373.94.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) climbed 0.41% to 13,751.40, ending higher for the third straight session.

Monday's session was busy. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 14.5 billion shares, compared with the 12.2 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 fell 3.15% in February, while the Nasdaq lost 3.43%. So far in 2022, the S&P 500 has lost over 8%, the index's deepest two-month decline since March 2020.

The worsening geopolitical crisis has added to investors' concerns about soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their biggest two-month declines since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.

The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose for a second straight session.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) dropped 3.9% after Russia closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector. read more

First Horizon Corp (FHN.N) surged 29% after TD Bank Group (TD.TO) offered to acquire the U.S. bank in an all-cash deal valued at $13.4 billion. read more

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 92 new lows.

Reporting by Devik Jain, Uday Sampath Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aditya Soni and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
ECONOMY
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Raytheon Technologies#Western#Nasdaq#Rivian Automotive#Citigroup#Spxbk#Treasury#Spsy#Russian#Swift#Defiance#Defense#General Dynamics Corp#Northrop Grumman#Noc N#L3harris Technologies#Cybersecurity#Palo Alto Networks#Crowdstrike Holdings
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Russia
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
WCVB

What happens if a Russian cyber attack hits US banks? Tips to keep your money safe

The standoff between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine has so far mainly played out on diplomatic and economic fronts. But now, as Russia invades Ukraine and the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, there are concerns that may change. The U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace, where Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in the past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

343K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy