Avery Dennison picks internal candidate for COO role

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO