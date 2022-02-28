V.I. Republicans Caucus Set

Wilde, a Democrat, represents House District 11-Central Lane and Linn counties in the Oregon Legislature. Last summer, I left the House Democratic Caucus, the body of Democratic lawmakers that sets our legislative priorities and strategy. I could not continue to participate in a caucus that had stopped acting democratically. We had failed to set a positive example of transparency and engagement and stopped supporting laws that returned power to the people we represent. Instead, we let our partisan desire to maintain power override our duty to the people. We owe Oregonians transparency, accountability and support for their role in their own governance.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO