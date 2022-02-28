Coinbase Stock Falls Post Strong Earnings. Should You Buy The Dip?

Electric pick-up truck startup Rivian stock (NASDAQ. : RIVN) has stabilized a bit after seeing a big sell-off since its November IPO. While the stock tested lows of about $54 per share in late January, it has rallied by almost 15% since then to about $62 per share, currently. So what are some of the recent developments for Rivian? EV stocks, in general, have done well recently, as oil prices have surged to levels of over $100 amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The current issues could make countries reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, potentially hastening the transition to electric vehicles. Separately, Rivian’s CEO indicated at a conference that the company was targeting a 10% market share in the EV market by 2030. Although this is a very aggressive goal, considering that Rivian produced just about 1,000 vehicles last year, it could signal the company’s confidence in its product, which has been very well-reviewed.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO