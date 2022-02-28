ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Coinbase Stock Falls Post Strong Earnings. Should You Buy The Dip?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency exchange Coinbase stock (NASDAQ: COIN) posted a solid set of Q4 2021 results, with revenue surging almost 5x year-over-year to about $2.5 billion driven by rising trading volumes and monthly transacting users on its platform. The company also continues to be solidly profitable, with net margins coming in at 34%,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in March?

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report fourth-quarter earnings report surprised even the most bearish analysts. On February 3, the company reported significant increases, mostly thanks to its cloud segment, AWS, and its Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report stake. The company's e-commerce segment also...
STOCKS
Forbes

Bullish Trendline Could Help Semiconductor Stock Bounce

Semiconductor name Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has had a rough go on the charts in recent months, tumbling down from its Nov. 30 all-time high of $164.46. While the $133 level rejected the shares’ February rally off their January lows, the security still sports a 39.4% year-over-year lead. Now may be the perfect opportunity to buy this chip stock on the dip, too, given AMD’s most recent pullback has placed the equity near a historically bullish trendline.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Price#Coinbase Stock
Motley Fool

Roblox Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The market is turning sour on Roblox (...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

Shares of Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings. Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot’s top and bottom line. They were also hopeful after Walmart’s (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report favorable reaction to earnings last week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How To Trade Coinbase Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead

Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. The stock was trading relatively flat heading into the event after gapping down over 7% to start the trading day and printing a new all-time low at $155.92. When the cryptocurrency trading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Nike has made progress on its plan to sell directly to consumers. Walgreens Boots Alliance looks to leverage its extensive retail network. Walt Disney's media properties make it a formidable company. When a stock's price dips, it can be a good time to evaluate whether it makes sense to buy...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

Uber Stock Has A Lot Going For It. Buy The Dip?

Uber stock (NYSE: UBER) has declined down by about 23% year-to-date trading near $35 per share, underperforming the S&P 500, which is down by about 6% over the same period. This has been driven by headwinds in its ride-sharing business through the Covid-19 pandemic, concerns about inflation on the company’s costs, and a broader market rotation out of high-growth and loss-making companies, as the U.S. Federal reserve plans multiple interest rate hikes. That being said, there have actually been several positive developments for the company, which could make the stock a buy.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Coinbase: A Strong Buy On Growth And Valuation

Cryptocurrency market conditions softened in Q4’21. With major cryptocurrencies correcting in the fourth quarter, shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) went through a large decline in pricing as well. However, the marketplace attracted a record amount of users in Q4’21 and benefited from a surge in trading. As cryptocurrency prices swing back, Coinbase Global has considerable potential for a valuation rebound!
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in IPG Photonics?

Despite posting stable growth across its business segments in its recent quarterly earnings release, shares of industrial laser manufacturing company IPG Photonics (IPGP) have slumped nearly 7.7% in price over the past month. So, is it wise to buy the dip in the stock? Let's discuss. IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)...
STOCKS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy the Dip? The Chart Holds a Clue.

It has not been a very smooth ride for Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report lately. The stock has been getting thrashed as volatility in the market remains high. Even worse, a bear market in growth stocks has really made life tough for investors in the El Segundo, Calif., producer of plant-based meat.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Forbes

With Rivian Stock At $62, Should You Buy Or Wait For A Better Entry Point?

Electric pick-up truck startup Rivian stock (NASDAQ. : RIVN) has stabilized a bit after seeing a big sell-off since its November IPO. While the stock tested lows of about $54 per share in late January, it has rallied by almost 15% since then to about $62 per share, currently. So what are some of the recent developments for Rivian? EV stocks, in general, have done well recently, as oil prices have surged to levels of over $100 amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The current issues could make countries reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, potentially hastening the transition to electric vehicles. Separately, Rivian’s CEO indicated at a conference that the company was targeting a 10% market share in the EV market by 2030. Although this is a very aggressive goal, considering that Rivian produced just about 1,000 vehicles last year, it could signal the company’s confidence in its product, which has been very well-reviewed.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Coinbase, Moderna Or Sunnova Energy?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

Pfizer plans on making 120 million courses of COVID-19 pill Paxlovid this year. This number indicates that the company's $22 billion sales guidance for the drug is way too pessimistic. Pfizer's executives acknowledged in the company's Q4 call that Paxlovid could generate significantly higher sales. Are the good times over...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Blue-Chip Fintech Stock?

Mastercard's balance sheet suggests that the management team is using debt conservatively. The payments-processing company outperformed analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter. The stock appears to be trading at a logical valuation based on its PEG ratio and dividend yield. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy