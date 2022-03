Investigators comb the site where more than a dozen people were believed to have been gunned down by armed men on Sunday, in San Jose de Gracia, head of the municipality of Marcos Castellanos, in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. In a video apparently shot by a resident and posted on social media, men were lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. Prosecutors said they can't say how many died, because the attackers cleaned up the scene, washed the sidewalk and carted away any bodies. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO