GLF Africa Digital Conference 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. While talking about his entrepreneurial stint, Siddharth Shah recalls, “I dreamt of creating India’s leading digital healthcare platform while still pursuing my MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. I started my first company, dialhealth.com back in 2012. It offered consultation services with doctors and medicine delivery to consumers, via nearby pharmacies.” With the learnings of his first venture dialhealth.com, Shah along with his cofounders started the digital healthcare platform - API Holdings. The intent was to build an integrated health ecosystem, to provide affordable healthcare across India, in each village, town, city – across every zip code. API Holdings has been able to create impact on the ground, and bring affordable healthcare to all.
Comments / 0