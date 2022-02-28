ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

GLF Africa Digital Conference 2022

globallandscapesforum.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis digital conference has been made possible through the generous support of:. The GLF Africa Digital Conference will gather thousands of frontline leaders who are tackling the climate crisis head-on. Featuring leading change-makers, voices, and thinkers from...

events.globallandscapesforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Flywire, Adapt IT Digitize International Education Payments in South Africa

Global payments platform Flywire Corporation on Wednesday (Feb. 23) integrated with Adapt IT Education, a division of Adapt IT Holdings Limited, to digitize cross-border education payments for students in South Africa, according to a joint announcement. Flywire, the exclusive international payments partner for Adapt IT, will “improve the payment experience...
SOFTWARE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Out of Africa

I love both cultural and horticultural history. Since February is African American History Month, it’s a good time to note the plethora of our Southern influences from Africa. Although most Texas lawns are blanketed with manicured modern turfgrasses today, not long ago, bare dirt swept yards were the norm....
TEXAS STATE
HackerNoon

What are the Top Startups in Africa?

*Achievement unlocked: With more than ‘4 billion’ in total votes -- almost half the population of earth voted for startups!* JUST KIDDING! Some companies had a unique approach to accumulating their votes. In 2021, for the first time in forever (make sure you sing it in Anna’s voice), HackerNoon.com decided to host Startups of The Year to highlight the backbone of the future - tech startups! More than 44,000 startups were nominated all across the globe, spanning over 4,553 cities. That’s.Just.Spiffy!
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Green Wall#Food Security
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

The Digital Pharmacist

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. While talking about his entrepreneurial stint, Siddharth Shah recalls, “I dreamt of creating India’s leading digital healthcare platform while still pursuing my MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. I started my first company, dialhealth.com back in 2012. It offered consultation services with doctors and medicine delivery to consumers, via nearby pharmacies.” With the learnings of his first venture dialhealth.com, Shah along with his cofounders started the digital healthcare platform - API Holdings. The intent was to build an integrated health ecosystem, to provide affordable healthcare across India, in each village, town, city – across every zip code. API Holdings has been able to create impact on the ground, and bring affordable healthcare to all.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy