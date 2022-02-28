ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought,...

americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
#War#Eastern Ukraine#Russians#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS

